Saturday, November 16, 2019

A holiday treat is in store for theatergoers at Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park, MD. The family-friendly “A Seussified Christmas Carol” will be performed from November 29 to December 15, 2019. The play was written by Peter Bloedel.

It is a whimsical reinvention of Charles Dickens’ most beloved Christmas story in wacky rhymed couplets. With zoot fruited juices and binka bird geese, from Bed-Headed Fred to Timmy Loo Hoo, this tale of glorious holiday cheer is like something Dr. Seuss might have come up with — if he ever had his way with the story.

The play is rated G and is suitable for all ages. Running time is 75 minutes.

The Newtowne Players production will be directed by Sarah Gravelle and Stacy Oosterink.

General admission to the play will be: adults $15; seniors, students, and military $12; and children $10. Buy tickets here.

Show times will be 8 pm Fridays and Saturdays; 3:30 pm Saturdays and Sundays. There will be no Thursday performances for this show.

The theater is at 21744 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park, MD 20653.

About The Newtowne Players

Their mission is to promote all aspects of the performing arts in Southern Maryland. The theater group provides quality entertainment to the surrounding communities as it fosters, promotes, and increases the public knowledge and appreciation of the arts and cultural activities in Southern Maryland, and make live theater affordable and available to as many members of the surrounding communities as possible.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page. St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation 46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7 Lexington Park, MD 20653 301-863-7700