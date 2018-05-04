Get Ready for ‘A Night on Broadway’

The next production at Three Notch Theatre will offer theatergoers musical performances at “A Night on Broadway.”

The Newtowne Players will present “A Night on Broadway: Sight, Sound and Song,” starting Friday, May 11, through Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Three Notch Theatre at 21744 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park.

Curtain times are 8 pm Thursdays through Saturdays, and 3:30 pm on Sundays. Tickets may be purchased online here. Reservations may be made by calling 301-737-5447 and leaving a message with your name and phone number, number of tickets desired, and date of performance. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, students, and members of the military, and $10 for children age 12 and younger. Thursdays only all tickets are $15.

“A Night on Broadway” — written by Thom Esposito and Diane Trautman, directed by Thom Esposito and choreographed by Kristin Kauffman — returns for its third season with many new faces in the cast as well as some returning talent and an entirely new song list. This show is sure to delight Broadway musical lovers of every age.

Some of this year’s shows include numbers from “Beauty and the Beast,” “Hamilton,” “West Side Story,” “Jersey Boys,” “South Pacific,” “Wicked,” “The Sound of Music,” “Something’s Rotten,” “My Fair Lady,” “Beautiful,” “Movin’ Out,” “Chicago,” “Grease,” “Into the Woods,” “Little Women,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Kiss Me Kate,” “All Shook Up,” and more.

With more than 30 musical performances, visitors to Three Notch are bound to hear many songs they know and love; they may even discover something new that will delight them. This show is appropriate for all ages.

