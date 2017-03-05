Get Documents Shredded at Event

It’s almost time for spring cleaning! Get your papers shredded. Don’t let old documents put you at risk for identity theft. St. Mary’s County’s Department of Public Works is planning a document shredding event for Saturday, April 8, from 8 am to noon at the St. Andrew’s landfill.

The landfill is at 44595 Old St. Andrew’s Church Road, California, MD 20619.

Confidential, private, and important personal documents should not just be thrown into the trash. Shredding these documents helps to protect you from identity theft and consumer fraud, which have become widespread in recent years.

Community shredding events can help protect you and your information.

The professional shredding service is done at no cost to you. A truck from Nexcut Shredding will come to the landfill. The truck can hold about six tons of paper and uses a “pierce and tear” system, which consists of knife-edged wheels to pull paper through a central cutting face. This type of shredding is deemed safer, faster, greener, and secure. All paper material shredded during the event will then be recycled.

Please stick with items that are confidential and sensitive, so the truck does not get filled with regular items like magazines and newspapers that can be recycled normally. Do not worry about removing staples or paper clips, and spiral notebooks or thin metal prongs are even okay. Three-ring binders cannot be put into the machine, though.

Each county resident is welcome to bring two standard bankers’ boxes that are 10 inches high, 12 inches wide, and 15 inches deep. During last year’s event, residents brought 4,600 pounds of paper to be shredded.

For more information about this event, please contact the St. Mary’s Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-863-8400. For more information on recycling programs, log on to the county’s website.

