Free Program Aims to Strengthen Families

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, February 21, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The Strengthening Families is a free, 14-session program that provides families with children up to age 16 training in parenting; children’s social and life skills; and creating healthy family relationships. The sessions will be held in Lexington Park.

Strengthening Families begins each session with a free, nutritious meal, followed by separate groups for parents and children, and ends with a family group session. The program offers structured family activities, children’s games, activity planning, and more. Child care will be provided for siblings as needed.

The program helps parents improve family communication, provide effective discipline, and use attention and rewards to improve their children’s behavior. It helps children develop communication and socialskills, understand and manage emotions, solve problems, and comply with family rules.

The sessions will be held from 3:30 to 6 pm March 4, 11, 18, and 25; April 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29; May 6. 13, 20, and 27; and June 1.

The St. Mary’s Child Advocacy Center is at 21783 North Coral Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653

Call The Promise Resource Center at 301-290-0040 for additional information.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700