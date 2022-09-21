FREE Physical Activity Classes for New & Expecting Moms

For a limited time only, there will be FREE physical activity classes offered for pregnant and postpartum women. There are currently three local organizations offering free exercise programs:



Peaktop Wellness

In-person stroller fitness classes (Tues & Thurs)

Virtual fitness classes (Mon & Tues)

Online support & information group

View the September and October schedule

Register here

Willows Recreation Center

Boxing, Dance, Cardio & Yoga (Mon-Fri)

Weightlifting (Sat)

View the weekly schedule

Register here

The Synthesis Center of St. Mary’s at the Real Food Studio

Short virtual meetings, once a week

90 minute in-person sessions, once a week

View the flyer

To register, email [email protected] or call (240) 587-1444.



Participants are welcome to sign up for as many as they would like! Please email HSMP with any questions or concerns.