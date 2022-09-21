September 21, 2022

Art & Lifestyle:

Colonial Children Topic of Sept. 7 Talk -

Thursday, September 1, 2022

Free Civil Legal Help at Lex Park Library -

Thursday, September 1, 2022

Expect Lane Closures Near Base Gates for Sidewalk Construction -

Monday, August 29, 2022

Telehealth Booth Opens at Lex Park Library -

Monday, August 29, 2022

FREE Physical Activity Classes for New & Expecting Moms

Posted by on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 · Leave a Comment 

For a limited time only, there will be FREE physical activity classes offered for pregnant and postpartum women. There are currently three local organizations offering free exercise programs:Peaktop Wellness

  • In-person stroller fitness classes (Tues & Thurs)
  • Virtual fitness classes (Mon & Tues)
  • Online support & information group
  • View the September and October schedule
  • Register here

Willows Recreation Center

The Synthesis Center of St. Mary’s at the Real Food Studio

  • Short virtual meetings, once a week
  • 90 minute in-person sessions, once a week
  • View the flyer
  • To register, email [email protected] or call (240) 587-1444.

Participants are welcome to sign up for as many as they would like! Please email HSMP with any questions or concerns.

Filed under Leader Features · Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave A Comment