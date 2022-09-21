FREE Physical Activity Classes for New & Expecting Moms
For a limited time only, there will be FREE physical activity classes offered for pregnant and postpartum women. There are currently three local organizations offering free exercise programs:Peaktop Wellness
- In-person stroller fitness classes (Tues & Thurs)
- Virtual fitness classes (Mon & Tues)
- Online support & information group
- View the September and October schedule
- Register here
Willows Recreation Center
- Boxing, Dance, Cardio & Yoga (Mon-Fri)
- Weightlifting (Sat)
- View the weekly schedule
- Register here
The Synthesis Center of St. Mary’s at the Real Food Studio
- Short virtual meetings, once a week
- 90 minute in-person sessions, once a week
- View the flyer
- To register, email [email protected] or call (240) 587-1444.
email HSMP with any questions or concerns.Participants are welcome to sign up for as many as they would like! Please