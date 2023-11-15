Free Firearm Safety Kits Available

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, November 15, 2023

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will distribute free firearm safety kits, while supplies last, to county residents in a community safety initiative.

The initiative comes in the wake of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) signing into law legislation in May: Firearm Safety – Storage Requirements and Youth Suicide Prevention, SB858, Jaelynn’s Law. Adherence to the law requires proper residential storage practices, such as gun locks on every weapon.

Cable-style gun locks, suitable for most types of handguns, rifles and shotguns, and a safety curriculum are included in the free firearm safety kits that can be obtained at the following locations on weekdays from 8am to 4pm:

SMCSO Headquarters, 23150 Leonard Hall, Leonardtown

SMCSO District 1 Station, 37575 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall

SMCSO District 3 Station, 23125 Camden Way, California

SMCSO District 4 Station, 21633 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park

Please note that each household can receive up to two of these kits, subject to availability.