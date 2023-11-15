Free Firearm Safety Kits Available
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will distribute free firearm safety kits, while supplies last, to county residents in a community safety initiative.
The initiative comes in the wake of Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) signing into law legislation in May: Firearm Safety – Storage Requirements and Youth Suicide Prevention, SB858, Jaelynn’s Law. Adherence to the law requires proper residential storage practices, such as gun locks on every weapon.
Cable-style gun locks, suitable for most types of handguns, rifles and shotguns, and a safety curriculum are included in the free firearm safety kits that can be obtained at the following locations on weekdays from 8am to 4pm:
- SMCSO Headquarters, 23150 Leonard Hall, Leonardtown
- SMCSO District 1 Station, 37575 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall
- SMCSO District 3 Station, 23125 Camden Way, California
- SMCSO District 4 Station, 21633 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park
Please note that each household can receive up to two of these kits, subject to availability.