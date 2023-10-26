Free Document Shredding Event Planned

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, October 26, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Cleaning out your cabinets, closets, and desks to get rid of confidential, private, and important personal documents you no longer need to keep? Let the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation help with its community shredding event Saturday, October 28.

The document shred will take place from 8am to noon at the St. Andrew’s Landfill at 44837 St. Andrew’s Church Road in California.

The shred event allows residents to have documents destroyed by a professional shredding service at no cost. The shredding process will turn sensitive documents into confetti-sized pieces ensuring confidential material cannot be copied. All paper material shredded during the event will be recycled.

The county asks that residents refrain from bringing materials that are not confidential, such as newspapers and magazines, acceptable at any of the six convenience centers, as they will cause the truck to fill up more quickly.

The shredder can handle simple staples, paper clips, spiral notebooks, and thin metal prongs; however, it cannot accept three-ring binders. Limit the number of boxes you bring to three standard bankers’ boxes (10″H x 12″W x 15″D) per person so as many residents as possible can be served.

For more information, call the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3550.

Free mulch for residents to pick up from the St. Andrew’s Landfill.

Mulch is available for residents to pick up between 8am to 4pm Monday through Saturday, as supply allows. The St. Andrew’s Landfill is closed on Sundays.

Residents are reminded that they are responsible for the loading and delivery of the free mulch at and from the landfill. Please bring a shovel, pitchfork, or similar hand tool to load the mulch and a tarp to cover the load, if necessary.

More information is available by calling 301-863-8400.