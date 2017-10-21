Free Basketball Clinic Set at Carver

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, October 21, 2017

A free preseason informational basketball clinic for players in sixth through 11th grades will be offered at the Carver Rec Center in Lexington Park on Sunday, Oct 22, 2017.

The rec center is at 47382 Lincoln Ave.

The event will be held by Ray’s Hoop Factory from 10:30 a.m. to noon featuring Kamaron Barker of Players Edge Sport. Organizers say there will be a professional scout and a professional skill enhancement trainer on site

Organizers want to increase opportunities for student athletes to go to college by ways of educating them on the process of being recruited for athletic scholarships in basketball.

The event is free, and students must sign a liability waiver and bring their own ball.

Register on Facebook @I’mPossibleMD.

For more information, call Chanda Norton at 240-431-9898.

