Forrest Center to Host Annual Tech Expo

The Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center will hold its 24th annual Forrest Center Tech Expo on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

The following sessions will be available for students to visit their favorite programs.

Doors open at 5:30pm.

Session 1: 5:45-6pm.

Session 2: 6:05-6:20pm.

Session 3: 6:25-6:40pm.

Session 4: 6:45-7pm.

Session 5: 7:05-7:20pm.

Q&A with counselors and additional time to visit programs: 7:30-8pm.

The Forrest Center Tech Expo aims to familiarize students and parents with Career and Technology Education career options offered by the St. Mary’s County Public Schools. This is an opportunity to meet the Forrest Center staff and learn about the 21 completer programs and five elective classes. High school counselors will be available to answer questions about career clusters and to assist students in planning their academic pathways.

For more information, visit the Forrest Center website. Email questions to [email protected]. In the event of inclement weather, the alternate date for the expo will be Thursday, January 25.

The Forrest Center is at 24005 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, directly across from the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds.