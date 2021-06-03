For Kids — Science, Exploration & LEGOs

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, June 3, 2021

Children are invited to enjoy a STEAM-oriented program at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum focused on outdoor science and exploration.

STEAM = Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics

Every day July 19 through 22 will have a different nature theme filled with crafts and activities. Kids can explore the nature at Piney Point while having fun. This is an in-person program that will follow all COVID safe protocols. Throughout this four-day program, participants will create their very own field journal based on their findings. During the adventures, kids will make lots of exploration materials that they can take home and continue exploring. The cost is $40 per child for all four days.

The program will run from 9 am to noon July 19-22, 2021.

Call 301-994-1471 to book a spot.

Piney Point Lighthouse Museum is at 44720 Lighthouse Road, Piney Point.

Also at the museum …

The St. Mary’s County Museum Division is announcing a competition in honor of the oldest lighthouse on the Potomac River for Piney Point Lighthouse’s 185th anniversary. The challenge entails creating a version of any lighthouse utilizing LEGO bricks and bringing it to Piney Point Lighthouse Museum for display and contest judging.

The challenge has various age group categories, including ages 4-6, ages 7-11, ages 12-15, and ages 16 and older. The LEGO lighthouse creation should be no less than a foot wide and should not exceed 3 feet in height.

The winner of the contest in each age range will be selected on Sunday, August 8, during the final day of National Lighthouse Weekend. Lighthouses will be on public display at the museum until September 7.

Lighthouses should be brought to the main museum building at 44720 Lighthouse Road between July 21 and 30. Participation is free, and registration is required by calling 301-994-1471.