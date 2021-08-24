For Kids, Being Fit Can Be Fun

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 · Leave a Comment

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is excited to offer special sessions of the Eat, Live, and Be Healthy Webinar Series for St. Mary’s County children on Friday, August 27. HSMP will offer livestreamed shows designed to teach children that creating good eating habits and being fit can be fun.

The Juggling Nutrition Magician Show will be presented at 10 am and 1 pm Friday, August 27. It features juggling, music, magic, and audience participation to Make Good Eating + Active Living = GREAT FUN!

The morning session will be tailored for children in kindergarten through second grade. The afternoon session will be for children in third through fifth grade.

ToBe Fit, The Juggling Nutrition Magician Show is a fun-filled performance that helps kids take charge of growing up healthy, happy, and fit. This healthful balancing act is a favorite among kids and families for its ability to engage, inspire, and motivate children to develop healthy habits to last a lifetime.

Please note that this event is for St. Mary’s County, MD, residents and organizations.

For the 10 am session, register here.

For the 1 pm session, register here.