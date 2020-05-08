Flight Path for Today’s Maryland A-10 Flyover

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, May 8, 2020 · Leave a Comment

The Maryland National Guard has set a community flyover to honor frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers across the state today, May 8, 2020. Approximate start time is 1:45 pm and end time is 3:30 pm. The schedule has the flyover near the Waldorf area at 2:16 pm.

“Our Soldiers and Airmen are proud to serve alongside those on frontlines keeping everyone safe during these challenging times,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen, adjutant general of Maryland. “This day is a small way to show our appreciation to everyone that is doing their part to combat the coronavirus. And to everyone who has been impacted by this pandemic, please know we are in this together and we stand with you.”

A formation of four A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft will conduct the flyovers Friday as a salute to recognize health care workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel, as well as those staying at home to “flatten the curve” of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The round-the-state flyovers are part of the US Air Force’s Operation: American Resolve and are being conducted in conjunction with regularly scheduled training.

The aircraft will flyover local hospitals, nursing homes, food distribution locations, COVID-19 testing sites and other locations throughout the state.

“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the frontline heroes taking care of us and to all of those in essential industries keeping our state moving forward,” said Lt. Col. Paul Kanning, commander of the 175th Operations Group, Maryland Air National Guard. “We want honor how much they mean to the great state of Maryland.”

Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover. Citizens should also maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings.

More than 1,300 members of the Maryland National Guard continue to support Maryland citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing critical capabilities such as transportation, commodity distribution, medical augmentation, and more.