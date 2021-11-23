November 23, 2021

Flat Iron Farm ‘Casual Christmas’ Opens @ 5pm Thanksgiving

Posted by on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 

Flat Iron Farm

“A Casual Christmas at Flat Iron Farm” will open on Thanksgiving evening at Flat Iron Farm in Great Mills.

The event will have fewer hours than past years, but will include pony rides, craft stations, food, hot cocoa, visits with Santa, “Grinchmas” hay rides, petting zoo, vendors/shops, and more.

Hours will be:

  • 5-9 p.m. Thanksgiving through November 27
  • 5-8 p.m. November 28
  • 5-9 p.m. December 10, 11, 17, 18, and 23
  • 5-8 p.m. December 12, 19, and Christmas Eve. There will be no Santa on Christmas Eve.

Organizers issued this: “We are happy to bring back a Southern Maryland tradition and offer a scaled down version of the normal ‘Flat Iron Christmas,’ (Sadly we will not have the full light display.)”

The farm is at 45840 Highway to Heaven Lane in Great Mills, MD.

For more information about Great Mills Trading Post, visit their Leader Member Page. Or call 301-994-1306.

