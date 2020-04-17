Flags Lowered to Honor Bay District Firefighter

St. Mary’s County has ordered the Maryland state flag and the St. Mary’s County flag lowered to half-staff to honor Bay District Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Marcus Paxton. Mr. Paxton died April 10, 2020.

The flags are to remain lowered until sunset the day of his interment on a date to be determined.

According to Bay District Volunteer Fire Department President Wayne Johnson, Mr. Paxton was an active senior member of the department, a medic with Charles County, and a paramedic serving in Baltimore City.

“The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department is mourning his loss and sends our condolences to his family,” Mr. Johnson said.

The St. Mary’s County commissioners extend their deepest sympathies to the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and the family of Mr. Paxton.

“We are saddened to hear of the death of Mr. Paxton and recognize this deep loss to our community,” Commissioner President Randy Guy said.

The Charles County Department of Emergency Services made this announcement on social media on April 10: “It is with a heavy heart that we must share some sad news about the loss of one of our own colleagues, Marcus Paxton, who was tragically killed in a car accident earlier this morning. Marcus worked part-time with our EMS Division and was a valued part of our DES family. We are mourning the unexpected passing of a friend and colleague.”

From Mr. Paxton’s colleagues at the Lansdowne Volunteer Fire Department on April 10: “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of member, Marcus Paxton. Marcus, a member since 2014 and also with the Baltimore City Fire Department & Charles County Department of Emergency Services, lost his life this morning in Prince George’s County, Md. in an apparent Motor Vehicle Collision. We are extremely heartbroken and offer our most sincerest thoughts & prayers to his loved ones. Rest In Peace Marcus! We will truly miss you!”