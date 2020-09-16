Flag Disposal Ceremony to Take Place in Leonardtown

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County government photo via Flickr

Across the US, June 14 is observed as National Flag Day. Flag Day is also a hallmark celebration hosted by St. Mary’s County. However, in 2020, due to pandemic precautions, no large gatherings could take place, and the county ceremony was canceled.

Traditionally, during the Flag Day celebration, the St. Mary’s County commissioners and American Legion Post 221 co-host the respectful disposal of unserviceable flags.

Although the event was canceled this year, the collection of flags continued. Therefore, a ceremonial burn of old and tattered flags that have been collected will take place at 6:30 pm Wednesday, September 16, on the grounds of the governmental center in Leonardtown. The photograph above was taken during the June 14, 2019, ceremony.

Residents may see a fire in the Leonardtown area but should not be concerned. The disposal of these flags is in accordance with the US Flag code, “The flag, when it is such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

Volunteers from the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department will be on-site to ensure the safety of participants and property.

While the ceremony is not open to the public, it will be taped and aired on SMCG Channel 95 at 8 pm Saturday, October 3, and again at 7 pm Sunday, October 4. It will also be available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.