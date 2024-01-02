Five VFDs in SoMD Receive Assistance Grants

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Volunteer Fire Assistance grants provide funding for local fire departments to purchase certain types of equipment and training to combat wildland fires. (Maryland DNR photo)

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forest Service awarded Volunteer Fire Assistance grants to 52 volunteer fire departments across the state, including five in Southern Maryland, to enhance wildland fire protection in rural communities.

For 2023, the Maryland Forest Service awarded grant funds totaling $149,325 in match funding for $390,502 in total project costs. Generally, the grants cover 50% of project cost, with a maximum grant award of $3,500 per department. The grants include federal funding provided by the US Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

Wildland firefighting projects and purchases that receive awards include personal protective equipment, fire hoses and related equipment, power tools such as chainsaws or leaf blowers, fire engines and pumping units, utility and all-terrain vehicles, and certain types of training.

2023 VFA grant recipients, along with the grant amount and total project cost in parentheses, are:

St. Mary’s County

Ridge Volunteer Fire Department

$3,493

($6,985)

Charles County

Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services

$3,500

($38,229.94)

Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department

$1,410

($2,819)

Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department

$3,500

($7,000)

Calvert County

Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department

$2,933

($5,865.38)