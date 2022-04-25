Five Advance to State MATHCOUNTS

2022 marked the 28th annual regional MATHCOUNTS competition, sponsored by the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative.

During the virtual event held February 17, 2022, local middle schoolers enjoyed the fast-paced challenge testing their math skills.

The top five students advancing to states from Southern Maryland were:

Trison Li, Spring Ridge Middle School; coach, Kara Decker

Ethan Cosgrove, Leonardtown Middle School; coach, Kathryn Smith

Ashlynn M Vilcheck, Northern Middle School; coach, Kathy Dempster

Rachel D Torgesen, Chesapeake Public Charter School; coach, Taren Long

Simon M Dean, Theodore G. Davis Middle School; coach, Emily Gill

MATHCOUNTS aims to boost student interest in mathematics by making the subject challenging and entertaining. Each year, more than 500 regional competitions are held across the country, with winners advancing to state competitions and then to the national competition.

The local MATHCOUNTS competition features rounds of mathematics problems to challenge students. First is the sprint round, a 30-question test that students complete individually. The competitors go next to the target round, where they have four sets of math problems and six minutes to complete each set of two questions.

Those scoring in the top 20% of competitors and the highest-ranking competitor in each school move on to the state competition.

The top four individuals from each state competition receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the national competition in Washington, DC, in May.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

To learn more about SMECO, visit its Leader member page.