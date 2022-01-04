Find Out What Your Treasures Are Worth

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 · Leave a Comment

St. Clement’s Island Museum will once again hold its Appraiser Fair. Pull out those hidden treasures in your attic or garage and find out what they’re worth.

Visit with expert appraisers on Saturday, January 22, as they determine the value of your prized possessions.

Appraisers for various types of items will be available from 10 am to 3 pm at the museum at 38370 Point Breeze Road, Colton’s Point, MD. Only items that can be hand-carried will be appraised. Space is limited, and items will be viewed on a first-come, first-served basis.

As of now, appraisers include those for fine arts, coins, and currency.

Please note that while admission is free, there are various small costs for item appraisals (Normally $5 each; cash and check only). For the fine arts category, there is a two-item limit per person. This category may close early due to high attendance.

Due to the popularity of this event, prepare for long waiting times.

Call 301-769-2222 for more information.