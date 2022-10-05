Fed Workers Face Hike in Health Insurance Premiums

Posted by Java Joe on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

Federal employees will pay 8.7% more, on average, toward their 2023 health premiums, reports Federal News Network. Between Nov. 14 and Dec. 12, federal insurance participants can make changes to their health, dental and vision plans for the upcoming benefit year beginning Jan. 1, 2023. More rate details on OPM’s website. The stark hike reflects the COVID-19 pandemic timeline: a drop in use of elective benefits resulted in a lower average increase over the past four years. As elective benefit use increases, so do premiums. The cost of prescription drug prices also contributed to the increase.

Military Times suggests adding insurance to the list of rising costs hitting your wallet this year. Already premiums are increasing for certain types of coverage, such as auto or homeowners. The rising cost of real estate — and everything else — also changes the coverage needed to rebuild or replace.

A Czech crowdfunding buys ‘Tomas the tank’ for Ukraine, reports BBC. Dubbed “a gift for Putin,” the campaign received donations from 11,288 individual donors, and organizers say it is the first purchase of its kind. The modernized Soviet-era T-72 tank named Tomas will be sent to Ukraine. The fund was backed by the Czech defence ministry and Ukraine’s embassy in Prague.

The US may establish a new command in Germany to arm Ukraine, reports Military Times, citing a report by The New York Times. The new mission would oversee how the US trains and equips Ukrainian troops. The new command would include approximately 300 personnel and likely report to EUCOM commander GEN Christopher Cavoli, who presented the plan to DEFSEC Lloyd Austin. Headquarters would be in Wiesbaden, training would likely take place at other US bases in Germany, such as Grafenwoehr or Hohenfels, where the Army has large ranges.

Japanese officials told citizens to seek shelter after North Korea launched a ballistic missile test over Japan, earlier this week. The Hill reports, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with his counterparts in Japan and South Korea late Monday. This was North Korea’s most significant test since January. Japan hasn’t issued a shelter warning for citizens over such a matter since 2017.

Microsoft issued a warning of potential escalation for attacks that compromised Exchange servers late Friday. The actor launched attacks “in fewer than 10 organizations” around the world, Microsoft reported. Cybersecurity Dive reports the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency on Friday released an advisory on the vulnerabilities, CVE-2022-41040 and CVE-2022-41082 and added them to the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog. Microsoft researchers said the actor is state sponsored. Vietnam-based GTSC, the cybersecurity vendor that first found the vulnerability said the attacker was using Antsword, a Chinese-based open source website administration tool.

The Pentagon reports that the Al-Shabaab leader was killed in an US airstrike, according to The Hill. In coordination with the Somali government, US Africa Command conducted the airstrike on Oct. 1, near Jilib, roughly 370 kilometers southwest of Mogadishu. Africom did not name the target of the attack, though the Somali Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism on Twitter, identified the militant killed as Abdullahi Nadir. Nadir, who the Somali government said had been wanted for a “long time,” had a $3 million US bounty on his head.

The two-company partnership of Aselsan and Sefine team up again on an uncrewed electronic warfare vessel, that industry sources say can be used more flexibly than gunboats and do not dispute the Turkish government’s claim that the partnership developed “the world’s first unmanned surface vessel with electronic warfare capabilities.” Aselsan is Turkey’s biggest defense company and Sefine, a privately owned shipyard. Their Marlin SIDA has a length of 15 meters (49 feet) and can participate in surface warfare, underwater warfare, electronic warfare, and asymmetrical operations.

ManTech elevates Navy veteran Matt Tait to CEO after acquisition by Carlyle, reports Defense One. Tait will take the helm of the supplier of cybersecurity and IT networking services to the Pentagon and other federal agencies, following its $4.2 billion acquisition by investment firm Carlyle. Tait joined ManTech in 2018 after more than two decades at Herndon, VA, based Accenture. He served in the Navy for a decade after graduating from the Naval Academy.

USS Nimitz is back underway after two weeks of flushing jet fuel out of its fresh water system, reports USNI News. The aircraft carrier left the pier at Naval Station North Island, CA, on Sunday to meet the other ships in its Carrier Strike Group for the Composite Unit Training Exercise. During its time at the pier, the carrier hooked up to San Diego water and flushed the system with about one million gallons of fresh water.

An American, a French and an Austrian physicist have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for work in Quantum Technology, reports The New York Times. The Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to John F. Clauser, Alain Aspect, and Anton Zeilinger on Tuesday for work that has “laid the foundation for a new era of quantum technology,” the Nobel Committee for Physics said. The scientists have each conducted “groundbreaking experiments using entangled quantum states, where two particles behave like a single unit even when they are separated,” the committee said in a briefing. Their results, it said, cleared the way for “new technology based upon quantum information.”

Abuse is ‘systemic’ in the National Women’s Soccer League, reports BBC. Abuse and misconduct “had become systemic” in the United States’ top-flight National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), an independent investigation has found. US Soccer appointed Sally Yates and King & Spalding LLP to conduct the independent inquiry, who spoke to more than 200 NWSL players. “Our investigation has revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct – verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct – had become systemic, spanning multiple teams, coaches, and victims,” the Yates report said.

Contracts:

Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $69,818,701 modification (P00039) to contract W911S0-18-C-0004 to provide mission support for the planning, coordination and execution of exercises conducted by the U.S. Army’s Mission Command Training Program. Work will be performed in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, with an estimated completion date of Oct. 14, 2023. Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $69,818,701 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded an $88,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-6117) to exercise an option for production orders. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (65%); Clearwater, Florida (32%); Syracuse, New York (2%); and Marion, Florida (1%), and is expected to be completed by May 2025. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,087,861 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Baltimore, Maryland, is awarded an $81,613,093 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price, and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-2300) to exercise options for littoral combat ship class design support and integrated data and product model environment support. Work will be performed in Hampton, Virginia (31%); Moorestown, New Jersey (27%); Washington, District of Columbia (22%); and Marinette, Wisconsin (20%), and is expected to be completed by October 2023. Fiscal 2015 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,700,000 (78%) and fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,351,823 (22%) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services, Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a $74,639,419 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00012) to a previously awarded and announced contract (N00030-22-C-6001) to exercise fiscal 2023 options to provide support services for the United States Trident II D5 Strategic Weapon Systems program, Attack Weapon System program, and the Nuclear Weapon Security program. Work will be performed in Rockville, Maryland (59.9%); Washington, District of Columbia (23.8%); Saint Marys, Georgia (3.3%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (2.3%); Bremerton, Washington (1.3%); Portsmouth, Virginia (1.0%); and various other locations (less than 1% each, 8.4% total). Work is expected to be completed September 30, 2023. Subject to the availability of funding, fiscal 2023, operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $74,639,419 will be obligated. Funds will expire at the end of fiscal 2023. This contract was awarded as a sole source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S.C. 2304(c)(1). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Advanced Integrated Technologies, LLC,* Norfolk, Virginia (N00024-22-D-4427); Auxiliary Systems, Inc. LLC,* Norfolk, Virginia (N00024-22-D-4428); Bay Metals & Fabrication, LLC,* Chesapeake, Virginia (N00024-22-D-4429); Colonna’s Shipyard, Inc.,* Norfolk, Virginia (N00024-22-D-4430); Continental Tide Defense Systems Inc.,* Wyomissing, Pennsylvania (N00024-22-D-4431); East Coast Repair & Fabrication, LLC,* Chesapeake , Virginia (N00024-22-D-4432); Mission Readiness Group (EPSILON Systems Solutions, Inc.)*, Portsmouth, Virginia (N00024-22-D-4433); Fairlead Boatworks, Inc.,* Newport News, Virginia (N00024-22-D-4434); Gulf Copper and Manufacturing,* Port Arthur, Texas (N00024-22-D-4435); Lyon Shipyard,* Norfolk, Virginia (N00024-22-D-4436); Southcoast Welding & Manufacturing, LLC,* Chesapeake, Virginia (N00024-22-D-4437); Tecnico Corp.,* Chesapeake, Virginia (N00024-22-D-4438); Transtecs Corp.,* Arlington, Virginia (N00024-22-D-4439); Walashek Industrial & Marine Inc.,* Norfolk, Virginia (N00024-22-D-4441) (Lot III) are awarded a $177,076,408 firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract (IDIQ MAC) for non-complex repair, maintenance and modernization requirements of non-nuclear U.S. Navy surface combatant (CG & DDG) class ships homeported in or visiting Norfolk, Virginia. These efforts consist of Chief of Naval Operations scheduled docking and non-docking, Continuous Maintenance and Emergent Maintenance availabilities of surface combatant class ships to be performed in Norfolk, Virginia. Accordingly, the place of performance is the Norfolk, Virginia, where the Mid-Atlantic Maintenance Center will administer the contracts. Delivery orders will be competitively awarded under these contracts, which are to be performed in Norfolk, Virginia. Each of the contracts has an estimated ordering period of four years, which is expected to end in January 2027. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $110,000 is being obligated across all awarded Norfolk multiple award contracts as each contractor’s initial delivery order ($10,000 – provided once to each awardee, regardless of IDIQ MACs awarded) which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Lot III was a small business set aside with 17 offers received via the System for Award Management website. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Space of Littleton, Colorado is awarded a $350,400,000 cost-plus-incentive-fee and cost-plus-fixed-fee un-priced letter contract modification (PH0008) to a previously awarded and announced unpriced letter contract (N00030-22-C-1025) for program management, engineering development, systems integration, long lead material procurement, and special tooling and equipment procurement in support of missile production. This contract award contains option line items. Work will be performed in East Aurora, New York (26.2%); Simsbury, Connecticut (19.3%); Denver, Colorado (19.0%); Magna, Utah (13.8%); Orange, Virginia (4.2%); Sunnyvale, California (2.6%); Seattle, Washington (2.4%); Bristol, Pennsylvania (1.3%); Andover, Maryland (1.1%); Pittsfield, Massachusetts (1.1%); Boonton, New Jersey (1.0%); Downers Grove, Illinois (1.0%); North Tonawanda, New York (1.0%); and various other locations (less than 1.0% each, 6.0% total). Work is expected to be completed on November 9, 2026 once the contract is definitized. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,850,000 will be obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $24,276,383 will be obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is being awarded to the contractor on a sole source basis under 10 U.S.C. 2304(c)(1) and was previously synopsized on the System for Award Management online portal. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $55,472,695 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-21-C-5408) for shipping containers and spare parts, including options for additional spare parts in fiscal 2023, in support of the fiscal 2021-2023 Evolved Seasparrow Missile (ESSM) Block 2 full rate production requirements. This contract combines purchases for the U.S. Navy and the governments of Canada, Australia, Greece, Germany, Norway, Turkey, Portugal, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Denmark under the NATO Seasparrow Consortium. The modification includes options valued at an additional $22,765,464. Work will be performed in Raufoss, Norway (38%), Tomago, Australia (15%), Tucson, Arizona (13%), San Jose, California (5%), Hengelo, Netherlands (4%), Mississauga, Canada (4%), Toronto, Canada (4%), New Market, Canada (3%), Ottobrunn, Germany (3%), Edinburgh, Australia (3%), Accident, Maryland (2%), Koropi Attica, Greece (2%), Nashua, New Hampshire (2%), and Ankara, Turkey (2%). Work is expected to be completed by March 2025. Fiscal 2021 other customer funds in the amount $21,382,271 (38%), fiscal 2022 other customer funds in the amount of $14,640,249 (26%), fiscal 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,490,221 (19%), fiscal 2022 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,937,136 (16%), and fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $22,818 (1%) will be obligated at time of award and $22,818 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Advanced Integrated Technologies, LLC,* Norfolk, Virginia (N00024-22-D-4427); Auxiliary Systems, Inc. LLC,* Norfolk, Virginia (N00024-22-D-4428); Bay Metals & Fabrication, LLC,* Chesapeake, Virginia (N00024-22-D-4429); Colonna’s Shipyard, Inc.,* Norfolk, Virginia (N00024-22-D-4430); Continental Tide Defense Systems Inc.,* Wyomissing, Pennsylvania (N00024-22-D-4431); East Coast Repair & Fabrication, LLC,* Chesapeake , Virginia (N00024-22-D-4432); Mission Readiness Group (EPSILON Systems Solutions, Inc.)*, Portsmouth, Virginia (N00024-22-D-4433); Fairlead Boatworks, Inc.,* Newport News, Virginia (N00024-22-D-4434); Gulf Copper and Manufacturing,* Port Arthur, Texas (N00024-22-D-4435); Lyon Shipyard,* Norfolk, Virginia (N00024-22-D-4436); Southcoast Welding & Manufacturing, LLC,* Chesapeake, Virginia (N00024-22-D-4437); Tecnico Corp.,* Chesapeake, Virginia (N00024-22-D-4438); Transtecs Corp.,* Arlington, Virginia (N00024-22-D-4439); Walashek Industrial & Marine Inc.,* Norfolk, Virginia (N00024-22-D-4441) (Lot IV) are awarded a combined $300,185,454 firm-fixed price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for non-complex repair, maintenance and modernization requirements of non-nuclear U.S. Navy amphibious (LHA, LHD, LPD and LSD) class ships homeported in or visiting Norfolk, Virginia. These efforts consist of Chief of Naval Operations scheduled docking and non-docking, continuous maintenance and emergent maintenance availabilities of amphibious class ships to be performed in Norfolk, Virginia. Accordingly, the place of performance is Norfolk, Virginia where the Mid-Atlantic Maintenance Center (MARMC) will administer the contract. Lot IV contracts will be funded from fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) with a ceiling of $300,185,454, however, no funding will be obligated at contract award. Delivery orders will be competitively awarded under this contract, which are to be performed in Norfolk, Virginia. Each of the contracts has an estimated ordering period of four years, which is expected to end in January of 2027. Lot IV was a small business set aside with seventeen offers received via the System for Award Management website. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Contracts:ARS Aleut Construction, LLC,* Port Allen, Louisiana (N40080-22-D-1114); Doyon Management Services LLC,* Lanham, Maryland (N40080-18-22-D-1117); Kunj Construction Corp.,* Mechanicsville, Maryland (N40080-22-D-1113); McKenzie Construction and Site Development, LLC,* Wesley Chapel, Florida (N40080-22-D-1116); XL Construction,* Laurel, Maryland (N40080-22-D-1115); Westerly HSU JV II LLC,* Gaithersburg, Maryland (N40080-22-D-1118) are awarded a combined $750,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contract for construction projects located primarily within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of operations. The maximum dollar value including the base period and seven option years for all six contracts combined is $750,000,000. Kunj Construction Corp. is awarded the initial task order at $1,249,107 to renovate Building 57 Bathrooms 1F and 2F, Naval Research Laboratory, Washington, District of Columbia. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by October 2023. All work on this contract will be performed in Washington, District of Columbia (40%), Virginia (40%) and Maryland (20%). The term of the contract is not to exceed 96 months, with an expected completion date of September 2030. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy); operation and maintenance (Navy); operation and maintenance (Defense Logistics Agency); and working capital (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with 41 proposals received. These six contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contract. NAVFAC Washington, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Fluor Marine Propulsion LLC, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $1,329,680,003 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-2130) to exercise the fiscal 2023 option for Naval Nuclear Propulsion work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory. Work will be performed in Schenectady, New York (52%); Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (40%), and Idaho Falls, Idaho (8%). Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) $2,750,000 (76%); fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) $776,929 (22%), fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) $55,843 (1%), fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation $21,633 (1%) funding will be obligated at time of award, of which, $3,548,562 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract modification was not competitively procured. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

BlackHorse Solutions, Inc., a Parsons Company, Herndon, Virginia, has been awarded a $11,666,293 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, excluding unexercised options, for a research project under the Signature Management using Operational Knowledge and Environments (SMOKE) program. The SMOKE program will develop data-driven tools to automate the planning and execution of threat-emulated cyber infrastructure needed for network security assessments. Work will be performed in Herndon, Virginia (45%); Cincinnati, Ohio (31%), Herriman, Utah (8%), Sykesville, Maryland (8%), and Denver, Colorado (8%), with an expected completion date of September 2025. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and engineering funds in the amount of $663,026 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition under broad agency announcement HR001122S0006, and 26 offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR001122C0150).

Didlake, Inc., Manassas, Virginia has been awarded a $128,286,857.57 firm-fixed-price contract (HQ003422C0059), including exercised options. Fiscal Year 2022 Pentagon Reservation Maintenance Revolving Funds in the amount of $11,560,723.51 are being obligated at the time of the award. The purpose of this contract is to provide custodial services to the Pentagon Reservation. Services will be performed at the Pentagon’s basement, mezzanine, first floor, and fifth floor; the Pentagon Library Conference Center; the North Village Compound; and the Pentagon Athletic Center. The estimated completion date is December 31, 2031. The work will be performed at the Pentagon. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

IonQ Inc., College Park, Maryland, has been awarded a $13,414,043 firm-fixed-price contract for a contract deliverable of a Trapped Ion Quantum Computer. This contract provides for the delivery and installation of a quantum computer to be able to create quantum algorithms for applications in the Department of Defense. Work will be performed in College Park, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 28, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition, offers were solicited electronically via an open broad agency announcement and two offers were received. Fiscal 2022 and research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $11,829,455 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-22-C-1022).

Maven Engineering Corporation, * Rockville, Maryland, was awarded an $8,213,162 firm-fixed-price contract for the procurement of the Control Grip Assembly. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-22-D-0127).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation, McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $9,519,787 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for supplies and technical expertise capabilities for air defense. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in McLean, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 28, 2023. Fiscal 2022 Foreign Military Sales (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) funds in the amount of $9,519,787 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-22-C-0063).

BAE, Radford, Virginia, was awarded an $11,721,082 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract to reconfigure process equipment and implement process improvements at Radford Army Ammunition Plant. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Radford, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of May 30, 2025. Fiscal 2020 and 2022 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $11,721,082 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-22-F-0124).

John C. Grimberg Company Inc., Rockville, Maryland, was awarded a $19,147,000 firm-fixed-price contract for full facility restoration of PFC Cloyse E. Hall at the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Salem, Virginia. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed in Salem, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 29, 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army Reserve funds in the amount of $19,147,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville, Kentucky, is the contracting activity (W912QR-22-C-0041).

Grunley Construction Company Inc., Rockville, Maryland, was awarded an $82,602,169 firm-fixed-price contract to construct a Special Operations Forces operations building. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Fort Meade, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of April 29, 2025. Fiscal 2022 military construction, defense-wide funds in the amount of $82,602,169 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-22-C-0066).

U.S. Marine Management, Inc. of Norfolk, Virginia (N3220517C3000) is awarded an $8,886,440 modification (P00188) for the fixed price portion of a previously awarded contract to fund the operation and maintenance of five USNS Bob Hope-class surge large, medium-speed roll-on/roll-off vessels. This modification awards the six-month option period. Contract 52.217-8 option is exercised in the amount of $8,886,440. This contract includes a 12-month base period, four 12-month option periods and a six-month option under Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8. The ships will continue to support Military Sealift Command’s worldwide prepositioning requirements. Work will be performed at sea worldwide with the base contract beginning on October 1, 2017. Work is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by March 31, 2023. Working capital (Navy) and (Transportation) funds in the amount of $1,162,402 (Navy) and $7,724,038 (Transportation) totaling $8,886,439.80 are obligated for fiscal 2023, covering the 6-month option period’s daily operating hire and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The United States Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220517C3000).

