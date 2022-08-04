Farmers Feed St. Mary’s Event Aug. 6

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, August 4, 2022

From local farmers to your plate. The first Farmers Feeding St. Mary’s program will provide free, farm-fresh produce to the community. There will be a food distribution location in Lexington Park for this inaugural program.

Saturday, August 6, 2022, 9 am to 1 pm (or until supplies run out)

U-Haul parking lot at 46041 Signature Lane in Lexington Park, MD

At the event, attending families will be given a box filled with fresh produce, such as corn, tomatoes, squash, and more. Produce available on the day of the event might vary. In addition to produce, frozen meat will be available at the distribution event August 6.

Family units will be limited to one box of produce per event. Food distribution will continue until indicated event end time or until produce runs out.

This event is made possible by the St. Mary’s County commissioners, St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services, St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development, Feed St. Mary’s, and the University of Maryland College of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1050.