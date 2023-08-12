Farm to Table Events in Lex Park

From local farmers to your plate. The second annual Farmers Feeding St. Mary’s program will offer farm fresh produce free to the community. There will be two food distribution dates/locations for this program:

Thursday, August 17, 2023 (1pm – 7pm)

Bay District Volunteer Fire Department

46900 S. Shangri-La Drive, Lexington Park

Saturday, September 16, 2023 (9am – 1pm)

U-Haul Moving & Storage parking lot

46041 Signature Lane, Lexington Park

A variety of fresh produce, such as corn, tomatoes, squash, and more will be available at each event. In addition to produce, frozen meat will be available at the September 16 event.

Family units will be limited to one box of produce per event. Food distribution will continue until indicated event end time or until produce runs out.

The St. Mary’s County commissioners, St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services, St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development, Feed St. Mary’s, and the University of Maryland College of Agriculture and Natural Resources are pleased to offer the community event.

For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1050, or go to stmaryscountymd.gov.