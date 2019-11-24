Farm Guide Just in Time for Holidays

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, November 24, 2019 · Leave a Comment

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission has released the 2019 edition of the Farm Holiday Guide, a free booklet featuring Southern Maryland farm products and events available during the holidays.

The Holiday Farm Guide connects consumers with Southern Maryland farms of all types as well as dairies, wineries, distilleries, breweries, and also seafood producers that are open for business during the holiday season and throughout the winter months.

This year’s guide showcases more than 80 farms and agriculture-related businesses in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s, and St. Mary’s counties.

Extensive listings offer an array of home-grown options for festive decorating, entertaining, and gift giving. Find local “choose and cut” Christmas trees and fresh-cut holiday greenery, quality meats and poultry, award-winning wines, beer, whisky and rum, freshly harvested oysters and seafood, farm-made cheese, produce, jams and pickles, plus unique handmade gifts, and woven accessories.

Look for special sections in the guide that highlight resources and tips for buying firewood, where to order locally raised turkeys, and find farm-hosted tours, tastings, holiday-themed events, and entertainment for the entire family to enjoy.

The Holiday Farm Guide is available now to view or download on the “Get Our Guides” page at SMADC.com.

Free printed guide booklets will be available in limited quantities at participating farms and businesses, and Southern Maryland public libraries and regional visitor/welcome centers.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700