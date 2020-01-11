Expo to Highlight Career, Tech Education

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, January 11, 2020 · Leave a Comment

A tech expo will offer students and parents an opportunity to become familiar with career and technology education options at the Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center in Leonardtown.

The 20th annual Forrest Center Tech Expo will be held from 5:30 to 8 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at the school site located at 24005 Point Lookout Road, directly across from the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown, MD.

The purpose of the Forrest Center Tech Expo is to highlight CTE career options offered by the St. Mary’s County Public Schools.

This is a chance to meet the staff at the Forrest Center and to learn about the 23 completer programs (including the MIFRI Fire and Rescue/EMS program at an off-campus location) and the five elective classes that are offered.

Middle school and high school counselors will be available to answer questions about career clusters and to assist students in planning their academic program.

For more details, contact the Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center at 301-475-0242. In the event of inclement weather, the alternate date for the Forrest Center Tech Expo will be Thursday, January 23, 2020, from 5:30 to 8 pm.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700