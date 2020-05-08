Expect Traffic Pattern Changes at Base Gate 1

Drivers can expect traffic pattern changes Monday morning at NAS Patuxent River’s Gate 1.

A 30-day road construction project will begin May 11. Drivers can expect major changes to inbound and outbound traffic patterns and are advised to exercise caution when driving through Gate 1. Security personnel will still be stationed at designated checkpoints to check IDs for base entry.

Beginning at 5:30 am May 11, NAS Pax River’s Gate 1 will initiate the following traffic patterns and hours:

5:30 am to 9 am – Inbound Traffic Only

From 5:30 am to 9 am, NAS Pax River’s Gate 1 will be open to inbound traffic only. Inbound traffic will be diverted to outbound lanes by cones and barriers during these hours. The commercial vehicle inspection lane will be open as usual during these hours for commercial vehicle inspections.

9 am to 6 pm – Inbound and Outbound Traffic

From 9 am to 6 pm, NAS Pax River Gate 1’s two inbound lanes will shift to one inbound lane and one outbound lane. The commercial vehicle inspection lane will be open as usual during these hours for commercial vehicle inspections.

6 pm to 5:30 am – Inbound and Outbound Traffic; All Inbound Traffic Through Commercial Vehicle Inspection Lane

From 6 pm to 5:30 am, NAS Pax River’s Gate 1 will be open to inbound and outbound traffic; all inbound traffic will be directed through the commercial vehicle inspection lane.

The project is scheduled to last for 30 days.

