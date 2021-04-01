Expect Mandatory Cyber-Breach Reporting

Posted by Java Joe on Thursday, April 1, 2021

The Biden administration plans to require contractors to notify government customers in the event of a cybersecurity breach, according to FCW. During congressional hearings regarding the SolarWinds breach, lawmakers emphasized that a private cybersecurity firm both detected and voluntarily alerted the government to the flaw that led to breaches at nine federal agencies. In addition to the anticipated executive order, Sen. Angus King (I-ME) and Reps. Jim Langevin (D-RI) and Michael McCaul (R-TX) said they intend to introduce bills to make breach notification requirements standard in government and in the private sector.

World leaders unite to call for pandemic treaty, saying: “No one is safe until we are all safe,” reports CNN. More than 20 national leaders, including France’s Emmanuel Macron, Britain’s Boris Johnson, and Germany’s Angela Merkel, wrote an article published in several media outlets this week waning that it is a question of “not if, but when” the next health crisis strikes. The article calls for greater international co-operation and says countries should avoid isolationism and nationalism.

“Cancer-causing” chemicals have been found in children living near fracking well sites following a two-year investigation, reports The Independent. The reports, published by nonprofit Environmental Health News, looked at the health impacts on five, nonsmoking families living within miles of fracking sites in southwest Pennsylvania.

Contracts:

DynCorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded an $87,032,306 modification (P00062) to a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N0042117C0033). This modification exercises an option to provide organizational level aircraft maintenance and logistics support on all aircraft and support equipment for which the Naval Test Wing, Atlantic has maintenance responsibility, to include aircraft on-site for project testing, transient aircraft, loaner aircraft, leased aircraft, and civilian aircraft tested at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. Additionally, this modification provides support services to perform supportability/safety studies on various aircraft and weapons systems, off-site aircraft safety/spill containment patrols and aircraft recovery services. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2021 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $70,945,309; fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,318,886; and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,768,111 will be obligated at the time of award, $2,768,111 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Arrow DJB II JV, Upper Marlboro, Maryland (N40080-18-D-0010); Ironshore Contracting LLC, Baltimore, Maryland (N40080-18-D-0012); EG Management Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland (N40080-18-D-0013); Roofing & Sustainable Systems Inc., Rosedale, Maryland (N40080-18-D-0014); and Island Contracting Inc., Beltsville, Maryland (N40080-18-D-0015), are awarded a combined $19,800,000 firm-fixed-price modification under a multiple award construction contract for the exercise of Option Three for roofing work at facilities within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington, DC, area of responsibility (AOR). The total contract amount after exercise of this option will be $79,200,000. No task orders are being issued at this time. The work to be performed provides labor, supervision, tools, materials and equipment necessary to perform construction, repair, alteration and related demolition of roofing. Work will be performed within the NAVFAC Washington AOR, including but not limited to, Maryland (45%); Washington, DC (30%); and Virginia (25%), and the option period is from April 2021 to April 2022. No funds will be obligated at time of award, and funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. Task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy); operation and maintenance (Marine Corps); and Navy working capital funds. NAVFAC Washington, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Charlottesville, Virginia, is awarded a $15,336,718 firm-fixed-price modification to previously-awarded contract N00024-19-C-4101 to exercise options for Integrated Bridge and Navigation System (IBNS) shipsets and to procure IBNS spares for continued hardware support of DDG 51-class ship construction and modernization. Work will be performed in Charlottesville, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2022. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,964,228 (58%); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,573,529 (30%); and fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,798,962 (12%) funding will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Linthicum Heights, Maryland, has been awarded a $259,591,988 firm-fixed-price modification (P00037) to contract FA8615-17-C-6047 for Active Electronically Scanned Array radars of Air Force F-16 aircraft. This modification is for the exercise of options to include 115 production radars, as well as associated spares. Work will be performed in Linthicum Heights, Maryland, and is expected to be completed December 2023. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $840,077,231. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $6,377,989; and fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $253,213,999 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Enlighten IT Consulting LLC, Linthicum Heights, Maryland, has been awarded a $66,294,372 firm-fixed-price contract to provide Enterprise Logging Ingest and Cyber Situational Awareness Refinery (ELICSAR) Big Data Platform (BDP) to provide Air Force enterprise data analytics and further development and deployment of ELICSAR in the unclassified, secret, and top secret domains. ELICSAR BDP is a government-owned, cloud-based platform that collects data and enables complex analytics to identify advanced cyber threats. Work will be performed in Linthicum Heights, Maryland, and is expected to be completed March 31, 2024. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition using AFWERX Commercial Solutions Opening authority. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $17,314,600 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Joint-Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is the contracting activity (FA8307-21-C-0006). (Awarded March 30, 2021).

General Dynamics Information Technology Inc., Falls Church, Virginia, was awarded a $95,000,000 hybrid (firm-fixed-price and time-and-materials) contract for regulatory consultation, regulatory oversight and contract research organization support. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 30, 2031. US Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W81XWH-21-D-0003).

BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc., Radford, Virginia, was awarded an $11,937,490 modification (P00002) to contract W52P1J-20-F-0314 for operational technology cybersecurity and National Institute of Standards and Technology compliance at Radford Army Ammunition Plant. Work will be performed in Radford, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of May 20, 2022. Fiscal 2020 procurement of ammunition, Army funds in the amount of $11,937,490 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

MITRE Corp., McLean, Virginia, was awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ0034-21-D-0010) with a maximum amount of $46,980,753. The purpose of this contract is to provide the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment with management and logistics support to the JASON Program and its members, as well as a vehicle to award individual task orders for studies. The work will be performed at the Pentagon; in McLean, Virginia;, and San Diego, California. No funds will be obligated at the award of the basic contract. The work is expected to be completed on Sept. 30, 2026. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Thales Defense & Security Inc., Clarksburg, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $31,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for MH60 airborne low frequency sonar systems. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 US Code 20304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a three-year base contract with one two-year option period. Locations of performance are Maryland and France, with a March 30, 2024 performance completion date. The using customer is Defense Logistics Agency. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 through 2024 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Virginia (SPE4AX-21-D-0016).

