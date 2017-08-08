Event Focuses on Overdose Awareness

Aug. 31, 2017, will be a day for remembrance, reflection, and hope for the future as the community marks International Overdose Awareness Day with the help of Walden Behavioral Health and the St. Mary’s County Health Department.

The local event is called “Time to Remember. Time to Act.” It will be held at Beacon of Hope Recovery Community Center at 21770 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park, which is in the Millison Plaza. Doors open at 5 pm, and the activities will begin at 6 pm.

Organizers have planned a memorial labyrinth meditation walk, a display called Lights of Hope, tables to share information, and advocacy and resource people who will speak with about addiction, recovery, and grief recovery. Silver ribbons to raise overdose intervention awareness will be distributed, and participants will be able to take additional keepsakes from the event.

The public is invited to come to this event to remember those lost to addiction and to support those who have survived. The focus of the event will be to strengthen the community’s response to addiction and overdose.

“Time to Remember. Time to Act” is sponsored by a community collaboration and is led by Walden and the St. Mary’s County Health Department.

“It is imperative we tackle addiction and overdose awareness together as a community if we are to make progress against the opioid epidemic. Partnership events such as these are just one part of our ongoing efforts, and we look forward to welcoming people on the 31st,” said Dr. Meenakshi Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer.

For more information or directions to the event, please contact Laura Webb at 301-997-1300, ext. 804 or 240-298-0212, or lauraw@waldensierra.org. An event website has been set up. Participants can register for the free event on the website.

For information on International Overdose Awareness Day, click here.

Everyone in the community is welcome to attend this free, drug- and alcohol-free event.

Walden is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to the well-being of everyone in Southern Maryland. The organization provides an array of behavioral health, crisis intervention, trauma, and recovery services. The mission, as stated on the Walden website, is to bring “Help for today. Hope for tomorrow.” The organization was first created in 1973, and has since grown to include four different service locations in Southern Maryland.

Hotline: 301-863-6661

Appointments: 888-912-7366