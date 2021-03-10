Environmental Health Team to Meet

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership’s new Environmental Health Action Team will meet 10 to 11:30 am Wednesday, March 17.

Minutes from the February 17 meeting are available here.

The Environmental Health Action Team is dedicated to improving environmental health outcomes in the county. Environmental health includes factors in the natural environment such as air quality, water quality, and exposure to toxic substances as well as the built environment, including transportation, access to healthy food, and all of the physical parts of where people live, work, and play.

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is a community-driven coalition of partners working together to improve health in St. Mary’s County. The coalition mobilizes members through these action teams to address the priority health issues in the county.

Follow these steps to access virtual action team meetings:

Add the HSMP calendar to your personal calendar.

At the time of the meeting click “Join Hangouts Meet” in the calendar event. To join a video meeting, you need the Meet mobile app or a supported web browser. You do not need a G Suite account. Click here for more information on Google Hangouts. You can also call-in to the meeting using the phone number and PIN provided on the calendar event.