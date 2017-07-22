Elks Lodge 2092 Shows Its Gratitude

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, July 22, 2017 · Leave a Comment

From left are Deputy 1st Class Lacey Johnson, Capt. Steve Hall, Elks Past Exalted Ruler Fred Crum, Exalted Ruler Kevin Frick, Cpl. William Rishel, and Treasurer William Crum.

A Gratitude Grant from St. Mary’s County Elks Lodge 2092 will be put to good use by the county sheriff’s office.

“The grant will aid the sheriff’s office in purchasing additional canines for narcotics detection to combat the opioid epidemic in St. Mary’s County,” sheriff’s Cpl. William Rishel said.

On June 17, members of Elks Lodge 2092 provided the charitable donation to assist in the training of police K-9 units.

Lodge members presented a $2,000 check to members of the K-9 unit including Cpl. Rishel, Deputy 1st Class Lacey Johnson, and Capt. Steven Hall. The funds came from the Gratitude Grant the lodge received from the Elks National Foundation.

“The donation from the Gratitude Grant will go toward maintaining what I believe is the best K-9 unit in the state,” Capt. Hall said. “We are truly grateful for the amazing people at the Elks Lodge who share our mission of public service and routinely make meaningful investments in local communities.”

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron, along with the men and women of the sheriff’s office, thank the St. Mary’s County Elks Lodge for their generous donation.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700