Free Summer STEM Camp @ USMSM

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, July 25, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The A. James Clark School of Engineering of the University of Maryland at College Park will hold a free summer camp program at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland. The camp will run August 8-12, 2022. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the event.

The program is designed for high-school students who are interested in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields of study. It will combine classroom and experiential work in mechanical and electrical engineering, electronics, and coding. It will teach engineering and math skills, as well as collaboration and teamwork, and will aim at developing these diverse skills to solve problems and encourage innovation.

Summary of program activities:

Creating your imagination with 3D printing

Fun with Arduino (electronics, sensors, IoT, robotics)

Learning autonomy with the TI-RSLK (Robotic System Learning Kit)

Southern Maryland Autonomous Research and Technology (SMART) Building at the USMSM is located at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD.

The application deadline is August 2. Send application to: Dr. Danilo Romero at [email protected].

