Dubai Air Show Packed Despite Tensions

Despite the tense regional backdrop, the biannual Dubai Air Show, one of the world’s largest aircraft-themed expos, is running this week, Nov. 13-17, at the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, reports Defense News. About 1,400 commercial and military exhibitors from 95 countries are expected to participate, although at least one Israeli defense organization pulled out before the opening.

The tension did interfere with air show attendance by two major Israeli arms firms, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. and Israel Aerospace Industries, which had been slated to participate, but reporting Monday on the opening day, Times of Israel said, the IAI stand bearing the slogan “Where Courage Meets Technology” was empty and while the stand for Rafael handed out coffee, no salespeople were there.

The opening day of the Dubai Air Show was a triumph for Boeing, headlined by a big new order for its forthcoming 777X jet. Seattle Times reports Dubai flag carrier United Arab Emirates added 90 more of the giant widebody jets to its existing 777X order book, the most significant new order since Boeing launched the jet program in Dubai 10 years ago. “This order is an incredible vote of confidence,” said Stan Deal, CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

A group of civil society organizations urged the Biden administration on Monday to forgo supplying artillery shells to Israel, reflecting the mounting pressure the United States faces over its support for the Israeli campaign against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip, reports The Washington Post.

Stars and Stripes reports the Pentagon has quietly ramped up military aid to Israel, delivering on requests that include more laser-guided missiles for its Apache gunship fleet, as well as 155mm shells, night-vision devices, bunker-buster munitions, and new army vehicles, according to an internal Defense Department list.

The House voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to prevent a government shutdown after Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) reached across the aisle to Democrats when hard-right conservatives revolted against his plan, reports Military Times. The proposal’s two-part process temporarily funds some federal agencies to Jan. 19 and others to Feb. 2. It has neither the deep cuts conservatives seek nor President Joe Biden’s request for nearly $106 billion for Ukraine, Israel, border security, and other supplemental funds.

Senate Democrats on Tuesday advanced plans to force a floor vote on hundreds of senior military promotions, potentially ending a nine-month nominations blockade that has upended planned leadership changes across the Department of Defense, reports Military Times. The Senate Rules Committee vote did not provide a clear answer as to whether the plans will get enough Republican support to succeed later this month.

Army Secretary Christine Wormuth is “worried” Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-AL) nine-month blockade on general officer promotions could induce talented field grade officers to leave the service, reports Army Times.

In a display of historical reckoning, the US Army will correct, to honorable discharge, the military records of 95 Black soldiers hanged by the US military following the 1917 Houston race riots and deliver veteran benefits to their descendants, reports Task & Purpose. The hangings are the Army’s largest mass execution of American soldiers.

Senior leaders at the Veterans Affairs Office for Resolution Management, Diversity and Inclusion were reassigned Tuesday, hours after congressional Republicans accused them of ignoring reports of sexual harassment and threatening behavior by another official working there, reports Military Times.

The Marine Corps had the highest rate of suicide among all the military branches in 2022, reports Marine Corps Times. The military has seen a gradual increase in suicide across the branches since 2011. In the Marine Corps’ active component, 34.9 of 100,000 service members died by suicide in 2022, up from a rate of 23.9 in 2021 The suicide rate per 100,000 service members was 28.9 in the Army, 20.6 in the Navy, and 19.7 in the Air Force. No one died by suicide in the Space Force, according to the Pentagon’s data.

Five US service members are dead after an American military helicopter crashed in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Friday evening, reports Military Times. The special operations aviation soldiers crashed while conducting aerial refueling training, according to Army Times.

After Western nations banned Russian oil in response to the invasion of Ukraine, a Greek refinery that serves the US military seemed to have adapted, but, according to The Washington Post, industry experts claim shipments of fuel oil routed through the refinery’s shipping terminal in Turkey held material originated in Russia.

The nuclear stealth bomber, B-21 Raider, took its first test flight last week, moving the futuristic warplane closer to becoming the nation’s next nuclear weapons stealth bomber, reports Defense News.

Two US Navy aircraft carriers joined up with a Japanese helicopter-destroyer for an exercise in the Philippine Sea, reports Defense News. The meeting of some of world’s largest warships involved the Carl Vinson and Japan-based Ronald Reagan, joined by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter-destroyer JS Hyuga.

Strong sales growth at Huawei helped power an 11% rise in China’s total smartphone shipments in October, reports Reuters, a sign of recovery in its lagging mobile market. Huawei was a major contributor to the average year-on-year growth in the first four weeks of October, with its sales surging 83%.

US, European, and Japanese auto industries are developing different types of electric vehicle motors with little to none of rare earth content dominated by China, reports Reuters.

All World War II veterans are now eligible for no-cost health care, medical services, and nursing home care from the Department of Veterans Affairs, reports Military.com. There are fewer than 120,000 WWII vets who will no longer have to make copayments or pay enrollment fees or monthly premiums, regardless of their disability ratings or priority group in the VA health system.

One year after the US military’s secretive X-37B set a record for spending more than 900 days in orbit, Space Force’s space plane is heading back to outer space, reports Task & Purpose. The Orbital Test Vehicle’s seventh mission, dubbed USSF-52, will launch Dec. 7 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Customer satisfaction with US federal government services jumped 2.9% to a score of 68.2 out of 100 this year, NextGov reports on the American Customer Satisfaction Index Federal Government Report 2023. The report suggests the COVID-19 pandemic marked 2021 as the lowest satisfaction score — just 63.4 — in more than 20 years. Last year, as federal services normalized in the wake of the pandemic, customer satisfaction jumped nearly 5%.

Contracts:

Systems Application and Technologies Inc., Upper Marlboro, Maryland, is awarded a $19,178,972 modification (P00045) to a previously awarded, cost-plus-fixed-fee, level of effort, cost reimbursable contract (N0042119C0023). This modification exercises an option to provide continued engineering, technical, project analyst, and administrative support services to the Naval Air System Command Prototyping, Instrumentation, and Experimentation Department in support of the research, development, test, and evaluation of aircraft instrumentation flight test for the Department of Defense and other government agencies. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in November 2024. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,332,000; and fiscal 2024 working capital (Navy) funds on the amount of $992,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $100,886,401 modification (P00016) to contract W31P4Q-23-C-0014 for HIMARS/MLRS fire control systems and launcher-loader module logistics support. Work will be performed in Grand Prairie, Texas; Budd Lake, New Jersey; Palm Bay, Florida; Brownsboro, Alabama; Whippany, New Jersey; Fort Worth, Texas; Boca Raton, Florida; York, Pennsylvania; Jackson, Mississippi; Laurel, Maryland; Irving, Texas; Clearwater, Florida; Hauppauge, New York; Arlington, Texas; Irving, Texas; North Richland Hills, Texas; Binghamton, New York; Orlando, Florida; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Dallas, Texas; Valencia, California; and Clinton, Pennsylvania, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2010 operation and maintenance, defense-wide funds in the amount of $6,724,076 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

VES LLC, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, was awarded a $43,194,343 firm-fixed-price contract for ground vehicle operating system software production support. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 14, 2028. US Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-24-D-0006).

L3 Harris Technologies Inc. – Interstate Electronics Corp., Anaheim, California, is awarded a $34,434,950 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00021) for new procurement options under a previously awarded contract (N0003022C2001) to provide supplies, services and support for flight test instrumentation systems. Work will be performed in Anaheim, California (56%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (30%); Washington, DC (7%); Barrow-in-Furness, United Kingdom (3%); Bremerton, Washington (2%); and Kings Bay, Georgia (2%). Work is expected to be completed September 2026. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000,000; and fiscal 2024 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,556,120 are being obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,000,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The total dollar value of the modification, including options, is $77,741,496, and the total cumulative face value of the contract is $320,183,725. This contract is being awarded on a sole source basis under 10 U.S. Code 3204(a)(1) and was previously synopsized on the System for Award Management online portal. Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, is awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification (P00020) in the amount of $14,599,740 to a previously awarded and announced contract (N00030-22-C-6001) to exercise fiscal 2024 options to provide support services for the U.S. Trident II D5 Strategic Weapon Systems program, Attack Weapon System program, and the Nuclear Weapon Security program. This contract award also benefits a foreign military sale to the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Rockville, Maryland (58.2%); Washington, DC, (23.8%); Saint Mary’s, Georgia (3.3%); Cape Canaveral, Florida (2.3%); Rochester, United Kingdom (1.7%); Bremerton, Washington (1.3%); Portsmouth, Virginia (1.0%); and various other locations (less than 1% each, 8.4% total). Work is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2024, and will be incrementally funded. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,379,982; fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,792,928; and fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $45,250 will be obligated at the time of award. Funds in the amount of $1,792,928 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1)(4). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Sodexo Management Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, is awarded a firm-fixed-price modification to exercise Option Year Five under previously awarded contract M95494-18-C-0016 for the management and operation of West Coast mess halls in support of the Marine Corps Regional Garrison Food Services Program. Work will be performed in Camp Pendleton, California; San Diego, California; Twentynine Palms, California; Miramar, California; Yuma, Arizona; and Bridgeport, California. Fiscal 2024 military personnel (Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $14,593,995 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Marine Corps Installations Command, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Sodexo Management Inc., Gaithersburg, Maryland, is awarded a firm-fixed-price modification to exercise Option Year Five under previously awarded contract M95494-18-C-0018 for the management and operation of East Coast mess halls in support of the Marine Corps Regional Garrison Food Services Program. Work will be performed in Washington, DC; Indian Head, Maryland; Quantico, Virginia; Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; Cherry Point, North Carolina; Bogue, North Carolina; New River, North Carolina; Beaufort, South Carolina; and Parris Island, South Carolina. Fiscal 2024 military personnel (Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $13,771,066 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Marine Corps Installations Command, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Huang-Gaghan JV TWO, Alexandria, Virginia (N40080-19-D-0001); LLB Enterprises LLC, Stafford, Virginia (N40080-19-D-0002); Argus CJW JV LLC, Leesburg, Virginia (N40080-19-D-0003); Signature Renovations LLC, Capitol Heights, Maryland (N40080-19-D-0004); and Snodgrass JV, Seymour, Missouri (N40080-19-D-0005), was awarded a combined-maximum-value $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to their previously-awarded contracts to increase the maximum dollar value for repairs, renovations, new construction, and alterations to shore facilities and utilities within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of responsibility. Award of this modification brings the total cumulative value of the contracts to $109,000,000. Work will be performed in the NAVFAC Washington area of responsibility and is expected to be completed by December 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Nov. 14, 2023)

Northrop Grumman Corp., Chandler, Arizona, is being awarded a $52,486,564 modification (P00022) to a previously awarded (HQ0851-22-9-0002) agreement to exercise an option. The value of this contract is increased from $239,372,502 to $291,859,066. Under this modification, the contractor will continue to develop and refine their Glide Phase Intercept concept during the Technology Development Phase. The work will be performed in Chandler, Arizona; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Huntsville, Alabama; San Diego, California; Boulder, Colorado; and Linthicum, Maryland. The performance period is from Nov. 15, 2023, through Feb. 15, 2025. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $16,000,000 are being obligated on this award. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $15,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Mission Systems Flying Test Bed integration and testing requirements. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 14, 2028. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W911W6-24-D-0002).

National Industries for the Blind, Alexandria, Virginia, has been awarded an estimated $14,276,250 modification (P00007) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-23-D-B002) with four one-year option periods for advanced combat helmet pad suspension systems. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are Pennsylvania and North Carolina, with a Nov. 17, 2024, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Innovative Defense Technologies LLC, Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $8,917,789 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-6116 to exercise options for Navy engineering design, development, and supporting material. Work will be performed in Fall River, Massachusetts, and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2024. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,000,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Co., Tewksbury, Massachusetts, is awarded a $53,389,094 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-22-C-5501 to exercise the fiscal 2024 option for Dual Band Radar (DBR) design agent and technical engineering follow-on requirements to support the DBR systems installed aboard CVN78 and DDG1000 class ships. Work will be performed in Tewksbury, Massachusetts (40%); Marlborough, Massachusetts (20%); San Diego, California (15%); Norfolk, Virginia (10%); Andover, Massachusetts (5%); Portsmouth, Rhode Island (5%); and Chesapeake, Virginia (5%), and is expected to be completed by November 2024. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $500,000 (44%); fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $350,000 (30%); and fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $300,000 (26%), will be obligated at time of award, of which $500,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Sedna Digital Solutions LLC, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $34,462,402 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract modification to previously awarded contract N00024-23-C-6132 to exercise options for Navy engineering design, development, supporting material, travel, and equipment. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia, and expected to be completed by November 2026. Fiscal 2023 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,341,221 (49%); fiscal 2024 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,233,366 (44%); fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) in the amount of $1,493,730 (6%); and fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount $236,270 (1%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

