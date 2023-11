Drop Off Animal Shelter Donations at Flat Iron Farm

Flat Iron Farm will be helping the 4-H with a donation drive for local animal shelters. The farm has a drop-off box if anyone wants to donate the items below.

Flat Iron Farm is at 45840 Highway to Heaven Lane in Great Mills, MD.

For more information about Great Mills Trading Post call 301-994-1306, visit their website at GMTP.net and their Leaders Member Page.