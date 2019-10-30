Drone Safety: Nov. 6 @ Airport

A free drone safety demonstration is scheduled for Nov. 6 at 5:30 pm at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration has designated Nov. 4-10, 2019, National Drone Safety Awareness Week. To recognize this week, there will be an evening of presentations and demos highlighting drone safety at the University of Maryland’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Test Site located at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport at 44181 Airport Road in California, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at 5:30 pm.

Presentations at the UAS Test Site will begin at 5:30 pm, and will include the following:

Demonstrations by UAS Test Site personnel of best practices for safe operation.

An overview and demonstration of the Ultimate Safety Setup developed at the Test Site.

Information about what to do—and who to contact—if unsafe operation is witnessed.

A presentation by representatives of the Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) on recreational drone use.

A presentation by pilot and UAS fleet management expert Anthony Pucciarella, president of Alaris Pro and Mission Go.

A presentation by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on the use of drones by law enforcement, including for traffic enforcement, location of missing persons, apprehension of suspects, detection of illegal drug operations, and surveillance of areas affected by criminal activity.

The event is free, and the public is invited to attend. Prior registration is requested. To register, please visit here.

For more information about this event, please contact the St. Mary’s County Government Public Information Office at 301-475-4200, ext. 71340.

To learn more about joining the expanding technology campus at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport, please visit S. Hunt Aero’s Leader member page.