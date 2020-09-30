DoN Labs Offer Student, Faculty Programs

The Patuxent Partnership reminds that several student and faculty programs are available at various Department of Navy laboratories.

Student internship opportunities have the goal of encouraging students to pursue science and engineering careers, bolstering their skills through mentoring and hands-on participation in naval research, and building their knowledge of DoN research and technology efforts. Faculty opportunities encourage participation with naval engineers and scientists in areas of mutual research interests.

Student Programs

Science and Engineering Apprenticeship Program — SEAP is an 8-week paid summer internship program that provides an opportunity for high school students to participate in research at a DoN laboratory during the summer. The application process and timeline can be found at here. SEAP’s online application process generally closes by November 1.

Naval Research Enterprise Internship Program — NREIP is a 10-week paid summer internship program that provides an opportunity for undergraduate and graduate students to participate in research at a DoN laboratory during the summer. The application process and timeline can be found here. NREIP’s online application process generally closes by November 1.

Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation Scholarship — The SMART Scholarship for Service Program is an opportunity for students pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines to receive a full scholarship and be gainfully employed upon degree completion. DoN laboratory selects several SMART applicants each year. Additional information for the SMART Scholarship can be found here. SMART’s 0nline application process generally closes by December 3.

Post-Doctoral Research Program — Recently graduated doctoral students performing basic and applied research under the mentorship of a lab subject matter expert. Applications are accepted on a continual basis. More information can be found at http://nrewc.asee.org.

Faculty Programs

Summer Faculty Research Program — DoN laboratory participates in an Office of Naval Research-sponsored Summer Faculty Research Program. SFRP begins each May and runs for 10 weeks. Faculty members must be US citizens or legal permanent residents who hold teaching or research appointments at a US college or university. Applications for summer 2021 are being accepted through December 12, 2020. The application process and timeline can be found here.

Sabbatical Leave Program — The sabbatical leave program is an extension of the summer faculty research program that allows faculty to spend anywhere from one semester to one year working at DoN laboratory. It provides an opportunity for faculty members to engage in scholarly, creative, professional, research, or other

academic activities that will enhance the faculty member’s further contributions to their home institution. Applications for a Sabbatical Research appointment must be made 6 months in advanced of the planned arrival date. The application process and timeline can be found here.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities/Minority Institutions Program — The Department of Navy’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities/Minority Institutions Program is designed to increase the participation of HBCU/MIs in the Navy’s research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) programs and activities. More information can be found at https://www.onr.navy.mil/Education-Outreach/HBCU-MI-Historically-Black-Colleges.

