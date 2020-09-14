DoD Ups Estimates for Contractors’ COVID Relief

Ellen Lord, acquisition chief at the Pentagon, estimated earlier this summer that DoD needed about $11B to help the defense industry cover COVID-19 costs — now that number has now gone up by $9 billion, reports Breaking Defense. Ms. Lord laid out the reimbursement process at last week’s Defense News Conference, reports Nextgov. She said it would take the Pentagon five to six months to distribute those funds if and after they are approved by Congress.

Ms. Lord also said DoD and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence are in talks over the potential extension of a waiver that would provide defense contractors more time to comply with a new rule that seeks to remove certain Chinese telecommunications equipment from the supply chain, ExecutiveGov reports.

Weeks after a Heron Systems Inc. artificial intelligence algorithm defeated a human pilot in a simulated dogfight between F-16 jets, the Pentagon’s director of research and engineering for modernization says at the Defense News Conference that it’s more likely an AI will team with military pilots than replace them, reports Defense News.

Other news coming out of the Defense News Conference last week: Militaries around the world are interested in the US Army’s Future Vertical Lift Program, reports Defense News. Deputy DefSec David Norquist says department-wide financial audits are helping the Pentagon identify better business practices, reports National Defense.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how many businesses work these days. Those in the tech industry are finding that they can work just about anywhere and still keep their jobs. Tech Beacon asks it readers: Sick of the Silicon Valley rat race? For those looking to relocate, it offers “the surprise winner” — the California-Lexington Park, MD, area.

Lockheed Martin officials say the company expects to deliver 122 F-35s in calendar year 2020, reports Air Force Magazine. That’s 20 less than planned.

The Department of Defense’s five-year budget plan for the F-35 falls short by as much as $10 billion, reports Bloomberg, a new indication that the joint strike fighter might be too costly to operate and maintain.

The Japanese Defense Ministry says its F-35s will be armed with long-range standoff missiles by 2022, reports The National Interest.

Former US Navy aviator CAPT Frank Culbertson was the only American not on Earth on 9/11, We Are the Mighty reports. Mr. Culbertson was aboard the International Space Station when the terrorist attacks occurred. He was a 1982 graduate of the US Test Pilot School at NAS Pax River. In a 2017 Space.com report, the astronaut reflected on seeing the attacks from space.

Veterans shared their 9/11 stories with Military Times. The day might have started off like any other, but by 8:46 am, the whole world changed. Sgt. Maj. Thomas Payne says 9/11 was the “defining moment” for him, reports Army Times. The high school senior decided that day to join the military. On Friday, the 19th anniversary of the attacks, he received the Medal of Honor at the White House, reports US News & World Report.

The US Space Force has bypassed the US Test Pilot Schools at NAS Pax River and Edwards Air Force Base to train its pilots, reports Forbes. The Air Force is instead sending its students to the National Test Pilot School’s civilian program. NTPS’ president and CEO is Allen “Al” Peterson, who was an engineering test pilot at the TPS at Pax.

AFWERX, the US Air Force’s innovation catalyst, will hold an EngageSpace virtual event September 29-30. Join AFWERX, the Air Force, the US Space Force, and the Space Frontier Foundation for the free event open to those interested in the industry, individual innovators, businesses, academia, investors, as well as military and government leaders.

The Trump administration’s effort to relocate the US military headquarters that oversees operations in Africa from Germany could cost at least $1 billion and create new diplomatic and logistical challenges, reports The Washington Post. Plans are also in the works to relocate the US European Command headquarters from Stuttgart to Mons, Belgium, reports The Washington Times.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot wants the state to direct a general fund surplus to small businesses coping with the coronavirus pandemic, reports Maryland Matters.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says the state will soon have thousands of hand-held COVID tests that can deliver results in 15 minutes, reports WTOP.com. He says he is teaming up with other states to make tests available.

An American Legion post in Colorado has found many ways to continue its community service in the Colorado Springs area and beyond. Auxiliary members made masks that found their way to Maryland, reports the American Legion. Members of the unit shipped masks to the health clinic at NAS Pax River, where one of the member’s daughter and Post 209/Unit 209 member Lt. Chelsea Thompson is stationed.

Contracts:

Bell Boeing Joint Program Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded an $8,240,725 modification (P00014) to cost-plus-fixed-fee order N00019-18-F-0016 against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-17-G-0002. This modification provides additional funding to continue non-recurring engineering and production tooling necessary for the V-22 Nacelle Improvements Phase I program. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (84%); Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (5%); Patuxent River, Maryland (4%); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (4%); and Amarillo, Texas (3%), and is expected to be completed in May 2021. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,240,725 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Oceaneering International, Inc., Hanover, Maryland, is awarded a $22,375,553 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract as submarine rescue operations maintenance contractor. The contractor is responsible for providing appropriate and sufficient personnel and services necessary for the mobilization, operation, storage, logistic support, repair and maintenance of the submarine rescue systems. The contractor is responsible for ensuring the Navy’s submarine rescue systems are maintained in a high state of readiness to support a rapid worldwide deployment on a 24/7 basis. This contract includes four options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $119,046,012. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and is expected to be completed in September 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy, 90%) funding in the amount of $2,720,000; and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy, 10%) funding in the amount of $290,550, will be obligated at contract award, of which, funds in the amount of $2,720,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with two offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-20-C-4315).

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, Laurel, Maryland, has been awarded a ceiling $90,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to obtain essential analysis documentation, to include work closely related to inherently governmental functions, in the domains of engineering, research, development, modeling and simulation and test and evaluation in the area of electromagnetic spectrum superiority in a capabilities-based system of systems context. Work will be performed in Laurel, Maryland, and is expected to be completed Aug. 20, 2025. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,400,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8684-20-D-7000).

Patriot Construction LLC, Dunkirk, Maryland, was awarded a $15,648,177 firm-fixed-price contract to repair unaccompanied enlisted personnel housing at Fort Belvoir. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of March 4, 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $15,648,177 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W912DR-20-C-0043).

Aegis Defense Services LLC, doing business as Gardaworld, McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $52,396,280 firm-fixed-price contract to procure Guardian Angel private security services. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Kabul, Afghanistan, with an estimated completion date of March 21, 2026. Fiscal 2020 through 2025 Afghanistan Security Forces Fund (Army) funds; and fiscal 2020 through 2025 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $52,396,280 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Afghanistan, is the contracting activity (W91B4N-20-C-2004).

Applied Physical Sciences Corp., Groton, Connecticut, has been awarded a $13,876,535 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to support the Sea Train Phase 1 program, which will develop and demonstrate approaches to overcome the range limitations inherent in medium unmanned surface vessels by exploiting wave-making resistance reductions. Fiscal 2020 research and development funds in the amount of $1,317,264 are being obligated at the time of award. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Maryland (43%); Groton, Connecticut (26%); Hanover, Maryland (23%); Concord, Massachusetts (5%); Arlington, Virginia (1%); Reading, Massachusetts (less than 1%); Jeanerette, Louisiana (less than 1%); and San Diego, California (less than 1%), with an estimated completion date of March 2022. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR0011-20-C-0152).

WR Systems Ltd., Fairfax, Virginia, is awarded a $490,500,000 single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, performance based contract with provisions for cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price task orders. The contract is for maritime position, navigation and timing systems in-service engineering and technical support services. This contract includes a five-year ordering period with a total potential contract value of $490,500,000. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $25,000 will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia (98%); San Diego, California (1%); and Groton, Connecticut (1%), and is expected to be completed by September 2025. The contract was competitively procured by full and open competition via the Naval Information Warfare Command e-Commerce Central website, with two timely offers received. Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic, Charleston, South Carolina, is the contracting activity (N65236-20-D-8024).

Eastern Research Group Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, is awarded an $8,997,911 cost-plus-fixed-fee bridge contract for analytical engineering and technical support services. Work will be performed in Indian Head, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by September 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $623,741 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1); only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Indian Head Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technology Division, Indian Head, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00174-20-C-0012).

Ashford Leebcor Enterprises III LLC, Williamsburg, Virginia, was awarded a $100,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to provide maintenance and repair of real property and minor construction work for the Fort Lee military installation. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 10, 2025. US Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Eustis, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W91QF5-20-D-0001).

SGJV LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was awarded a $14,947,159 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a new fueling facility at Columbus Air Force Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Columbus, Mississippi, with an estimated completion date of July 6, 2021. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Defense-wide) funds in the amount of $14,947,159 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W91278-20-C-0027).

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia, was awarded an $8,520,938 modification (000194) to contract W31P4Q-18-A-0011 for converged infrastructure engineering support for operational intelligence. Work will be performed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 10, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Army) funds in the amount of $8,520,938 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Colorado Springs, Colorado, was awarded a $22,152,476 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract for a research project for the Secure Advanced Framework for Simulation and Modeling (SAFE-SiM) program. SAFE-SiM seeks to build a government owned and controlled, faster-than-real time modeling and simulation environment. This capability would enable rapid analysis supporting senior-level decisions for concept of operations development, force structure composition, resource allocation and targeted technology insertion. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colorado (23%); Arlington, Texas (25%); Round Rock, Texas (18%); Camden, New Jersey (13%); Chantilly, Virginia (8%); Culver City, California (7%); and Clifton Park, New York (6%), with an expected completion date of September 2021. Fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $5,275,000 are being obligated at the time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition in which 10 offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR0011-20-C-0145).

Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia, was awarded a $9,125,494.37 firm-fixed-price contract modification exercising Option Period Four on previously awarded task order HT0011-16-F-0011 for integrated professional services across the Military Health System (MHS). The underlying task order provides professional services to allow robust performance management and continuous process improvement support to maintain the MHS as a high-reliability organization. The exercised option includes additional strategic communications services valued at $457,791.30 for this current option period and supports communication and coordination with the Military Treatment Facilities through the Office of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO). This includes maintenance of the CMO website and increased support for the CMO office coordination, in addition to more frequent pushed messages and product development. This option will render continued execution of multiple work streams inherent to this contract with 54 deliverables that will unite the Services and the Defense Health Agency together as an integrated system. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $9,125,494.37 are obligated at time of award. The Defense Health Agency, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded September 4, 2020)

CORRECTION: The contract announced on Aug. 31 for General Dynamics Mission Systems, Marion, Virginia was announced with an incorrect award date, value amount and completion date. The contract was awarded Sept. 11. General Dynamics Mission Systems, Marion, Virginia, has been awarded a $17,536,820 firm-fixed-price contract for Wide Band Radomes. This contract provides for production of Wide Band Radomes supporting U.S. Air Force F-16 aircraft outfitted with Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radars. Work will be performed in Marion, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 10, 2032. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal year (FY) 2018 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $14,421,156 and FY 2020 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $3,115,663 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8615-20-D-6067).

