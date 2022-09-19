DoD Report: Birth Control Ed – Not Abortion Access

A DoD commissioned study has concluded the Pentagon has little recourse to assure abortion access to its female members, reports Military Times. The report concludes that better education about birth control might stem female service members’ demand for abortions. The Pentagon-funded report was released last week.

Democratic senators vowed to protect the VA from attacks over its decision to offer abortion access to veterans and eligible dependents in cases of rape, incest and pregnancies that endanger the life or health of an individual, including at an outside health care facility or performing abortions on federal property even in states where the procedure has been outlawed. House Veterans’ Affairs Committee ranking member Mike Bost (R-IL) said he believes existing law prohibits VA from assisting with abortions or conducting the procedures. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) called the VA decision “grotesque and illegal” and said he would pursue legislation to stop the moves.

More foreign investments in US companies will require federal approval under a new executive order. And it allows the president to retroactively order divestment of a previously completed transaction if an issue is found. The order is intended to bar transactions that might allow potential adversaries control of crucial American supply chains or sensitive technology, reports Defense One, focusing on transactions in specific sectors, such as microelectronics. But, according to the White House, it could apply to any transaction where it’s determined that sensitive data, technologies or supply chains could be impacted.

Deputy DEFSEC Kathleen Hicks today said the Pentagon is looking at the possibility of indemnifying commercial space firms that become targets in conflict due to their support for US national security goals, reports Breaking Defense.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has called up 75 members of the Illinois National Guard to help organize shelter, food and medical care for migrants arriving by bus from Texas, reports Military Times. About 500 people seeking asylum in the United States have been transported from the border by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott since the end of last month. Thousands have also been shipped to New York City and Washington, DC, Democratic-led cities serving as sanctuaries for immigrants.

The US Navy recently retrieved a trio of unmanned vessels from Iranian would-be thieves, highlighting the need to protect maritime drones, says Defense One. In the span of a week, Iranian forces tried to steal US unmanned surface vessels in the Persian Gulf and Red Sea; in both instances US helicopters and ships stopped the Iranians and retrieved the drones. The 5th Fleet’s Task Force 59 is using these Saildrone Explorers as part of its experimentation into how to incorporate unmanned vessels into fleet operations.

Veterans Affairs will extend caregiver benefits to “legacy” participants through September 2025 under a plan announced Thursday, ensuring that thousands of families will continue to receive stipends for the next three years, reports Military Times. The move comes after months of controversy surrounding the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers, designed to support and compensate full-time caregivers providing at-home assistance to severely wounded veterans.

A federal court dismissed charges last week against retired RADM Bruce Loveless, charged with bribery and conspiracy to commit service fraud in 2017 for his alleged role in the Navy’s “Fat Leonard” corruption scandal. In the indictment, the federal attorneys alleged officers received meals, luxury hotel suites and prostitutes from Leonard Francis, the former president of Singapore-based firm, Glenn Defense Marine Asia. Francis, who has been convicted, is currently on the run. Loveless’ 15-week trial ended in a hung jury. Nearly two months later, Judge Janis Sammartino, who has overseen the Fat Leonard cases, approved the US attorney’s office motion to dismiss all charges against Loveless. Sammartino had previously denied a motion for a mistrial in the case.

The Biden administration announced last week another round of US military aid – $600 million – to Ukraine, reports AXIOS.com, as Russia’s invasion nears the seven-month mark.

German defense leaders on Thursday pledged additional weapons and equipment to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia, announcing plans to deliver two multiple-launch rocket systems, known as MARS II, with 200 missiles and 50 Dingo armored personnel carriers, reports Defense News.

Leading Al Jazeera’s list of events of Day 205 of the Ukraine-Russia war, on Friday, was Ukrainian authorities alleged discovery of a mass grave with 440 bodies in the northeastern town of Izyum, recently recaptured from Russian forces. Some had been killed by shelling and air raids.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised China’s “balanced position” on the Ukraine war, though he conceded Beijing had “questions and concerns” over the invasion, in what appeared to be a veiled admission of their diverging views over the protracted military assault, reports CNN.

The littoral combat ship Coronado was decommissioned in San Diego last week, less than nine years after the pricey ship entered active service, reports Military Times. Commissioned in 2014, its first deployment in 2016 suffered an engineering casualty sending it back to Hawaii; the next year it was marooned in Singapore after revised LCS training standards left the Navy without a qualified crew, and then it became a test and training ship. “Today we recognize the great contribution Coronado and its crew made in developing the operational concepts foundational to the current configuration and deployment of littoral combat ships,” RADM Wayne Baze, commander of Expeditionary Strike Group 3 said at the decommissioning.

A Buddhist pennant appeared on a Navy ship earlier this week for the first time in the sea service’s history, reports Navy Times. The blue and white flag became one of the four official Navy religious pennants in August. “While Buddhist representation in the US military is not large, as a Buddhist chaplain in the fleet, I have been uniquely positioned to appeal to a broad cultural and faith spectrum in the growing number of sailors who identify as ‘spiritual but not religious,’” said Navy Chaplain LT Saejeong Kim, the only active-duty Buddhist chaplain in the service.

The United Kingdom’s defense ministry has backed a Ukrainian claim that Ukraine’s forces likely shot down an Iranian-made drone that was used by Russia in its offensive against its neighboring country, reports Al Jazeera.

The Senate last week advanced a sprawling bill that would give Taiwan the same benefits as major non-NATO allies, provide $6.5 billion in military aid, expedite arms sales and prioritize the transfer of excess US defense articles there, reports Defense News.

The Biden administration announced last week that it will create a new fund out of some of Afghanistan’s frozen central bank reserves, aiming to alleviate the country’s mounting humanitarian crisis without enriching the Taliban, which rejected previous attempts at a compromise deal earlier this year, reports The Washington Post [paywall].

Contracts:

Compass Systems Inc.,* Lexington Park, Maryland, is awarded a $9,999,915 modification (P00003) to a cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N6833522F0145) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N6833522G0012). This modification exercises options to provide continued development, testing, and evaluation of command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance artificial intelligence/machine learning/augmented reality systems in support of Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Prototype System Division and continuation of the Small Business Innovation Research Phase III Topic N201-015 titled, “Autonomous and Intelligent Aircraft Maintenance Technologies”. Work will be performed in Lexington Park, Maryland, and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Department of Defense) funds in the amount of $334,350; and fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $45,825 will be obligated at the time of award, $334,350 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Tuckman-Barbee Construction Co., Inc.,* Upper Marlboro, Maryland, is awarded a $9,159,650 firm-fixed-price construction task order (N4008022F4687) placed against contract number (N40080-21-D-0024) for design-build services at the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland. The work to be performed provides for installation of a wave attenuator system and floating dock system at Santee Basin, deconstruction of the existing wave screen, and other incidental related work. Work will be performed in Annapolis, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,159,650 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This task order was competitively procured via the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington Blue small business multiple award construction contract, with six offers received. NAVFAC Washington, Public Works Department Annapolis, Annapolis, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Textron Systems Corp., Hunt Valley, Maryland, is awarded a $9,715,554 firm-fixed-price order (N0001922F2052) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0008) to provide Unmanned aircraft systems intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services for the Department of Defense, other government agencies, and domestic and Overseas Contingency Operations. Work will be performed on an undisclosed Expeditionary Sea Base vessel (80%); and in Hunt Valley, Maryland (20%), and is expected to be completed in February 2028. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $9,715,554 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $20,677,792 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001922F1138) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This order provides for logistics management, product support analysis and integration, maintenance planning, technical data, support equipment maintenance, and engineering services in support of the P-8A aircraft for the Navy and the governments of Australia, Norway, and the United Kingdom. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, Florida (25%); Whidbey Island, Washington (15%); Sigonella, Italy (10%); Sheik Isa Airbase, Bahrain (10%); Kadena, Japan (10%); Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii (7.5%); Patuxent River, Maryland (7.5%); Keflavik, Iceland (7.5%); and Misawa, Japan (7.5%), and is expected to be completed in September, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,743,975; and fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $3,819,589 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded an $83,352,986 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering and technical services to meet fleet requirements for Synthetic Signature Generation-based training systems. Work will be performed in Bethesda, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by September 2028. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,324,201 will be obligated at time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with one offer received. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, West Bethesda, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00167-22-D-0004). (Awarded Sept. 15, 2022)

Cianbro Corp., Pittsfield, Maine, is awarded a $37,528,700 firm-fixed-price construction contract to repair portions of the seawall at Farragut Field and Santee Basin at the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA), Maryland. The work to be performed provides for critical structural recapitalization of a segment of the USNA seawall/waterfront perimeter by repairing the sheet pile bulkheads along Farragut Field and the east side of Santee Basin. Work will be performed in Annapolis, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by December 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $37,528,700 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website and the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment website, with four proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-22-C-0011).

City Construction LLC,* Washington, D.C., is awarded an $18,399,276 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a military working dog (MWD) kennel at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. The work to be performed provides for construction to include housing, administrative offices, conference and transient rooms, kitchen/break room, restrooms/showers, utility space, fire detection and alarm system, communications networks, utilities (electrical, water, sanitary sewer), storm water management, security perimeter fence, lighting, and parking, as well as demolition of the existing MWD kennel facilities. The contract also contains five unexercised options, which if exercised, would increase the cumulative contract value to $19,477,646. Work will be performed in Camp Springs, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by April 2024. Fiscal 2019 military construction (Air Force); and fiscal 2022 military construction (Air Force) funds in the amount of $18,399,276 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment with two proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-22-C-0013).

Technology Trends Group LLC,* Arlington, Virginia, is awarded a $16,672,519 modification to previously awarded firm-fixed price contract M67854-20-C-4919 for the modernization efforts at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $40,759,789. The contract modification is for a design change to the Base Area Network Transport and Enterprise Unified Communications Voice solution for the modernization of the existing communication infrastructure at Marine Corps Base Quantico. Work will be performed in Quantico, Virginia, with an expected completion date of May 31, 2024. Fiscal 2022 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $16,672,519.16 are obligated at time of award. Contract funds in the amount of $16,672,519.16 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This procurement is a direct 8(a) sole-source award to an Alaskan Native Corp. in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5 — authorized or required by statute. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), Reston, Virginia, is awarded a $14,315,000 modification to a previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N66001-18-D-0023) to provide continuing sustainment support of integrated afloat and ashore tactical networks. Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and globally aboard Navy ships and Department of Defense installations. This modification increases the estimated value of the contract from $237,526,884 to $251,841,884. The period of performance of the current contract is from July 3, 2018, to July 2, 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds to be obligated include other procurement (Navy); ship construction (Navy); and operation and maintenance (Navy). The Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity.

Science Applications International Corporation, Reston, Virginia, was awarded an $11,335,550 modification (P00037) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-0095 for modeling-and-simulation and development engineering services. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 15, 2023. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Electronic Warfare Associates (EWA) Government Systems Inc., Herndon, Virginia, is awarded an $8,369,074 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-19-C-5601) to exercise options for Electronic Warfare Training Systems and support requirements. Work will be performed in Fairmont, West Virginia, and is expected to be completed by February 2024. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $935,004 (62%); fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $505,282 (34%); fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $43,717 (3%); and fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $14,837 (1%) will be obligated at time of award, and funds in the amount of $1,440,286 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), Washington, D.C. is the contracting activity.

Federal Strategies LLC,* Fredericksburg, Virginia, is awarded an $8,077,276 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Training and Education Command for Range and Training Area Management Branch military operations (MILOPS) data support. This contract provides for identifying and updating functionally obsolete, inadequate and unverified MILOPS Geographic Information System services data at nine bases/stations and five optional major installations listed below. Work will be performed at the following military operations mission areas for the bases/stations at Range Control, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California (7.15%); Operations and Training Division, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Hawaii (7.15%); Range Control, Marine Corps Camp Fuji, Japan (7.15%); Range Control, Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California (7.15%); Operations and Training Division, Marine Corps Air Station, Cherry Point, North Carolina (7.15%); Range Control, Townsend Bombing Range, Georgia (7.15%); Operations and Training Division, Marine Corps Air Station, Miramar, California (7.15%); Training Division, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Barstow, California (7.15%); Range Control, Marine Corps Camp Blaz, Guam (7.15%); and ancillary support to Range Operations Division, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville, North Carolina (7.15%); Range Operations Division, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Oceanside, California (7.15%); Range Control, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Quantico, Virginia (7.15%); Range Operations Division, Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, Okinawa, Japan (7.1%); and Range Control, Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma, Arizona (7.1%), with an expected completion date of Sept. 14, 2027: The maximum dollar value, including the base period and five option periods, is $8,077,276. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $1,553,480 are obligated at time of award in the form of the first task order being placed against the contract. Contract funds in the amount of $1,553,480 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a competitive acquisition and while an unknown amount of offers were solicited, five offers were received. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-22-D-7912).

Communications and Power Industries LLC, Palo Alto, California, was awarded an $8,973,683 modification (P0003) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract HR001121C0203 to exercise the Phase 2 option for a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency research project. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $10,757,168 from $1,783,485. Work will be performed in Bethesda, Maryland (19%); and Palo Alto, California (81%), with an estimated completion date of September 2026. Fiscal 2022 research, development, testing and evaluation funds in the amount of $669,061 are being obligated at the time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Systems Engineering Associates Corp.,* Middletown, Rhode Island, is awarded a $24,522,689 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Electromagnetic Maneuver Warfare Modular Suite (EMWMS). This contract provides for the development of EMWMS as a mobile, configurable experimental and operational unit geared towards specific EMW capabilities and missions. It will be suited for long-term use in a single location or for “roll-on/roll-off” deployable missions aboard manned and unmanned air, land and sea platforms. The EMWMS will be centered around a Container, Express (CONEX) box design focused on scalability, modularity, reliability, maintainability and security. The CONEX box infrastructure will also address space, weight and power requirements to support Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)/Counter-ISR hotel service capabilities. Work will be performed in Middletown, Rhode Island (88.8%); Norfolk, Virginia (5.4%); McLean, Virginia (2.9%); Rochester, New York (1.6%); and Narragansett, Rhode Island (1.3%). Work is expected to be completed for the base period by May 18, 2023, and if all options are exercised, work will continue until Sept. 19, 2027. The contract also includes four 12-month option periods and one 4-month option period, which if exercised would increase cumulative contract value to $79,033,482. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,271,536 are obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under the Office of Naval Research Long Range Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) (N00014-21-S-B001). Since proposals are received throughout the year under the Long Range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00014-22-C-1070).

Delphinus Engineering Inc.,* Eddystone, Pennsylvania (N4523A22D0800); Neal Technical Innovations LLC,* Daphne, Alabama (N4523A22D0801); Orbis Sibro Inc.,* Charleston, South Carolina (N4523A22D0802); Platypus Marine Inc.,* Port Angeles, Washington (N4523A22D0803); QED Systems Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Virginia (N4523A22D0804); Standard Inspection Services,* San Diego, California (N4523A22D0805); Tecnico Corp.,* Chesapeake, Virginia (N4523A22D0806); and Transtecs Corp.,* Wichita, Kansas (N4523A22D0807), were awarded a combined $42,373,864 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for trade shop support involving repair, maintenance, and alteration requirements in support of waterborne vessels, surface ships and submarines homeported at or visiting the Puget Sound, Washington. Each awardee will be awarded $1,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. Work includes but is not limited to welding, fire watch, marine pipefitting, ship fitting, lead work, blasting, painting, sheet metal forming, shaping, cutting and stamping, electrical/electronic repairs and modernization, electrical/electronic alteration, pump/motor and mechanical systems repair, tank cleaning, general maintenance, rigging, plastic fabricating, woodworking and temporary scaffolding removal/installation. Work will be performed at Bremerton, Washington; Everett, Washington; Keyport, Washington; and Silverdale, Washington, according to individual delivery orders as assigned and is expected to be completed by September 2027. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $8,000 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the delivery order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with eight offers received. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304 (a) — this contract was a competitively procured Total Small Business Set Aside. The Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Bremerton, Washington, is the contracting activity. Awarded September 14, 2022.

Cape Environmental Management Inc.,* Norcross, Georgia (N62742-22-D-1815); EA Engineering, Science, and Technology Inc.,* Hunt Valley, Maryland (N62742-22-D-1816); Environmental Chemical Corp.,* Burlingame, California (N62742-22-D-1817); Engineering/Remediation Resources Group Inc.,* Honolulu, Hawaii (N62742-22-D-1818); Insight-ESI LLC,* Brea, California (N62742-22-D-1819); and Noreas Dawson Environmental Remediation JV,* Irvine, California (N62742-22-D-1820), are awarded a combined $120,000,000 firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contract for environmental remedial action services for sites within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific area of operations (AO). Each awardee will be awarded $5,000 (minimum contract guarantee per awardee) at contract award. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and seven option years, is $120,000,000. Work will be performed at various sites within the NAVFAC Pacific AO to include, California (71%); Hawaii (15%); Guam (13%); and Nevada (1%), and is expected to be completed by September 2030. Work may also be performed outside of the NAVFAC Pacific AO, and include work for other Department of Defense or federal agencies, as required. Fiscal 2022 environmental restoration (Navy) funds in the amount of $30,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with seven offers received. NAVFAC Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oahu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

CACI-ISS Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $13,968,460 modification (P00119) to contract W15QKN-15-C-0049 for training, deployment and sustainment services in support of Go-Live. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds; and other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $1,200,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

Noblis Inc., Reston, Virginia, was awarded a $47,414,607 firm-fixed-price contract for program support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 15, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Humphreys Engineer Center Support Activity, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, is the contracting activity (W912HQ-22-D-009)

ICYMI: DoD has outsourced its HIV and Hepatitis B and C testing to a single bidder, and provides an explanationo explain why. Center for Disease Detection LLC, San Antonio, Texas, is awarded a $55,806,150 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Laboratory testing under this contract is broad in scope and encompasses a range of disciplines. It is Department of Defense (DOD) policy to deny eligibility for military service to persons with laboratory evidence of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Hepatitis B, or Hepatitis C. As a result, all applicants for military service must be tested for the viruses prior to entry into military service. Additionally, it is DOD policy to periodically screen service members for HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C. SECNAVINST 5300.30F outlines the management of these viruses within the Navy and Marine Corps and requires tracking of positive test results by the Navy Blood-borne Infection Management Center (NBIMC). NBIMC oversees the administration and aids in the development of policies concerning the HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C screenings for the Department of the Navy (DON), as directed by the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) for the Bureau of Personnel (BUPERS). To meet HIV, Hepatitis B, and Hepatitis C screening requirements, the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard require the testing of approximately 60,000 – 90,000 specimens per month from approximately 1,300 submitting activities worldwide, including remote facilities. Support for Coast Guard operations is provided through NBIMC and not directly from Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command. DOD has incorporated the use of contractor personnel as part of its overall manpower strategy for healthcare related services. Policy decisions have reduced the overall size of the active duty medical force, and available pay grades limit the ability to attract and retain civil service personnel. The use of contract staff to supplement organic resources is a widespread private sector practice that is mirrored through this acquisition. One component of Naval Medical Logistics Command’s (NMLC) mission is to meet customers’ healthcare related service needs. NMLC has issued services contracts to acquire health care related services for more than 30 years and will use this approach to meet the needs of NBIMC. All work will be performed at submitting activities and is expected to be completed by Sept. 14, 2027. The base period of performance is awarded with fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $11,161,230 obligated at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The balance of the task order will be incrementally funded under four option periods with operation and maintenance (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website with one offer received. The Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N6264522D5008).

