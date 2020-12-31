DoD End-of-Year Contracts Awarded

Below are the end-of-year Department of Defense contracts awarded in the Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC, region:

Pfizer Inc., New York, New York, was awarded a $2,010,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the production of vaccine BNT162b2 in support of the national emergency response to COVID-19. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in New York, New York, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 22, 2022. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $2,010,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. The US Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (W15QKN-21-C-0012). (Awarded Dec. 22, 2020)

AMEL-API JV LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-21-D-0007); Planate Management Group LLC, Alexandria, Virginia (W9128A-21-D-0008); and Zane-SSFM LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii (W9128A-21-D-0009), will compete for each order of the $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer services. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of June 22, 2026. The US Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems, San Diego, California, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $53,700,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost reimbursable-no-fee, indefinite-delivery requirements contract for the RQ-4B Global Hawk. The contract provides for repair services for “common items” for both the RQ-4 GH and MQ-4C Triton. It will support reparable national stock numbers (NSNs) which encompass the air vehicle, multiple sensor packages, mission control element and launch and recovery element. In addition, this effort includes support engineering services covered under the Engineering Delegation Authority (namely Diminishing Manufacturing Sources and Material Shortages projects) for NSNs transferred to and under the management of the 407th Supply Chain Management Squadron. Work will be performed in San Diego, California; Salt Lake City, Utah; El Segundo, California; Sterling, Virginia; Las Cruces, New Mexico; Valencia, California; Joplin, Missouri; Vandalia, Ohio; Troy, Ohio; Longueuil, Quebec, Canada; Woodland Park, New Jersey; Whippany, New Jersey; Indianapolis, Indiana; Woburn, Massachusetts; Twinsburg, Ohio; Medford, New York; Cypress, California; Wichita, Kansas; San Jose, California; and Linthicum, Maryland. The basic ordering period and six one year ordering periods are expected to begin Jan. 1, 2021, and end on Dec. 31, 2028. Fiscal 2021‐2028 direct cite funds in the amount of $26,796,300 are being obligated at time of award. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8539‐21‐D‐0001/FA8539-21-F-0007).

Armed Forces Services Corp., doing business as Magellan Federal, Arlington, Virginia (HQ0034-21-D-0007), has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinitely-quantity contract with a maximum amount of $111,000,000. The Defense Civilian Personnel Advisory Service (DCPAS) has a requirement to procure Employee Assistance Program (EAP) support services. The principal objective is for the contractor to provide mandatory employee assistant support services to Department of Defense personnel. The contractor shall provide all personnel, equipment, supplies, facilities, transportation, tools, materials, supervision and other items and non-personal services necessary to perform EAP and work-life services in support of DCPAS. Work performance will take place in the National Capital Region. No funds will be obligated at time of the award. The expected completion date is Jan. 9, 2026. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Atlantic Diving Supply Inc., doing business as ADS, Virginia Beach, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $9,400,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facility maintenance, repair, operations supplies and related incidental services. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a 209-day bridge contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Virginia and Mediterranean countries in Europe, with a July 19, 2021, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and North American Treaty Organization. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Europe and Africa, Kaiserslautern, Germany (SPE5B1-21-D-0001).

Raytheon Technologies, Tewksbury, Massachusetts, is awarded a $10,316,250 cost-plus-fixed-fee order under basic ordering agreement N00024-18-G-5501 for Dual Band Radar systems engineering. Work will be performed in Tewksbury, Massachusetts (98%); and Wallops Island, Virginia (2%), and is expected to be completed by December 2021. Fiscal 2019 other procurement (Navy) ($4,157,042; 52%); 2020 other procurement (Navy) ($2,298,799; 29%); and 2021 other procurement (Navy) ($1,538,900; 19%) funding will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order was procured under the statutory authority of 10 US Code 2304(c)(1); only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity.

Clark Construction Group LLC, Bethesda, Maryland, was awarded a $17,631,510 modification (P00022) to contract W912DR-16-C-0013 for design-build construction of the first and seventh floors of East Campus Building 2 at Fort Meade. Work will be performed in Fort Meade, Maryland, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 1, 2022. Fiscal 2018 and 2019 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $17,631,510 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $903,585,384 modification (P00007) to a previously awarded, fixed-price incentive (firm target) contract (N0001920C0009). This modification procures long lead materials, parts, components and support necessary to maintain on-time production and delivery of 133 Lot 16 F-35 aircraft for the Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, non-US Department of Defense (DoD) participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (57%); El Segundo, California (14%); Warton, United Kingdom (9%); Orlando, Florida (4%); Cameri, Italy (4%); Nashua, New Hampshire (3%); Baltimore, Maryland (3%); San Diego, California (2%); Nagoya, Japan (2%); and various locations outside the continental US (2%), and is expected to be completed in May 2026. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $270,826,000; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $278,731,000; non-US DoD participant funds in the amount of $227,863,000; and FMS funds in the amount of $126,165,384 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $74,101,557 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00046) to a previously awarded contract (N00019-16-C-0048). This modification adds scope to provide low rate initial production organic capability pilot repair material, technical publications, peculiar support equipment and logistics support for the CH-53K aircraft. Work will be performed in Shelton, Connecticut (53.1%); Bohemia, New York (13.86%); Rockmart, Georgia (9.54%); Los Angeles, California (7.91%); Forest, Ohio (2.59%); Redmond, Washington (2.36%); Stratford, Connecticut (1.62%); Blacksburg, Virginia (1.11%); various locations within the continental U.S. (7.82%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (0.09%), and is expected to be completed in December 2025. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $74,101,557 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

McKean Defense Group LLC, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is awarded a $57,564,800 modification to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-no-fee pricing (N66001-21-D-0008), increasing the overall value of the contract to $69,793,840. This modification will add the ceiling value of four option years to the base year and will realign the option-ordering period to the base year. This contract provides engineering support for consolidated afloat networks and enterprise services to include technical and programmatic services for networking, communications and computer systems and associated certification and information assurance for new developments, current operations, and planned upgrades. Work will be performed in San Diego, California (76%); Norfolk, Virginia (4%); Hawaii (4%); Washington, DC (3%); Charleston, South Carolina (3%); Japan (4%); Guam (2%); Bahrain (2%); and Italy (2%). This modification will extend the period of performance through Oct. 7, 2025. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Fiscal 2021 funds will be obligated as individual task orders are issued using operation and maintenance (Navy); research, development, test and evaluation (Navy); other procurement (Navy); and shipbuilding construction (Navy). Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, California, is the contracting activity (N66001-21-D-0008).

Full Spectrum Operations LLC, Fairfax Station, Virginia, has been awarded a $142,436,315 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost reimbursable contract for Eastern Western Operational Communications Services (EWOCS). The contract will support the 45th Space Wing, 30th Space Wing, and Missile Defense Agency in providing communication systems maintenance, operations, and support services for voice, video, data and infrastructure yielding a robust communications capability for a wide range of customers in a dynamic launch environment. Work will be performed at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida; Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida; and Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. Work is expected to be complete by March 31, 2028. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and five offers were received. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $528,571 are being obligated at the time of award. The 45th Contracting Squadron, Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA2521-21-D-0003).

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, was awarded a $16,290,940 modification (0003BP) to contract W52P1J-12-G-0028 for Army prepositioned stocks. Work will be performed in Qatar and Kuwait, with an estimated completion date of July 2, 2021. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $16,290,940 were obligated at the time of the award. US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.