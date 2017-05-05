Document Shredding Offered May 6

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, May 5, 2017

It’s spring! That means it is time for some spring cleaning. Thoughts quickly turn to clearing out file cabinets, closets, and desks to dispose of confidential, private, and important personal documents no longer needed. Community document shredding events help protect individuals from identity theft and consumer fraud which has become widespread in our communities.

To raise awareness and promote prevention of identity theft, the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation will host its third annual community document shredding event on Saturday, May 6, 2017. The event, to be held at the St. Andrew’s Landfill from 8 am until noon, was rescheduled from earlier in April.

The community event provides residents an opportunity to have their confidential, private, and important documents destroyed by a professional shredding service at no cost. The truck, provided by Shred-It, can hold approximately 12,000 pounds while using proprietary crosscut shredding technology which turns sensitive documents into confetti-sized pieces. This type of shredding ensures confidential material cannot be copied. All paper material shredded during the event will be recycled.

Citizens are asked to refrain from bringing materials which are not confidential in nature (i.e. newspapers and magazines) as they will cause the truck to fill up quicker. The shredder can handle simple staples, paper clips, spiral note books and thin metal prongs. However, it cannot accept three-ring binders. Please try to limit the number of boxes you bring to two standard bankers’ boxes (10″H-by-11″W-by-15″D) per person so the county can serve as many residents as possible.

Last year’s event yielded 4,600 pounds of paper.

For more information about this event, please contact the St. Mary’s Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3551. For more information on recycling programs, click here.

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7; Lexington Park, MD 20653;

301-863-7700