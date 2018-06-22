Document Shred Set for June 23

The St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation will complete the fifth annual community document shred event from 8 am to noon Saturday, June 23, 2018, at the St. Andrew’s Landfill in California. The previous event, scheduled for April 28, had been suspended due to a vehicle malfunction.

The event will again provide residents the opportunity to have their confidential, private, and important documents destroyed by a professional shredding service free of charge. The truck is capable of holding approximately 12,000 pounds; turning sensitive documents into confetti-sized pieces. This type of shredding ensures confidential material cannot be copied. All paper material shredded during the event will be recycled.

Residents are asked to refrain from bringing materials which are not confidential in nature, such as newspapers and magazines (acceptable at the six convenience centers) as they will cause the truck to quickly fill up. The shredder can handle simple staples, paper clips, spiral note books, and thin metal prongs; however it cannot accept three-ring binders. Please limit the number of boxes to three standard bankers’ boxes (10″H x 12″W x 15”D) per person so as many residents as possible can be served. Nearly 11,000 pounds of paper was collected at the last event held during the shortened event on April 28.

For more information about this document shred event, please contact the St. Mary’s Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3551. For more information on recycling programs, click here.

