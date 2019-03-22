Dispose of Needles, Syringes Safely

Posted on Friday, March 22, 2019

St. Mary’s County now has three locations where community members may safely dispose of medical sharps — syringes, lancets, and auto-injectors — as well as expired, unused, and unwanted medications.

Collection boxes are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week in the front lobby of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown.

Drop-off of medical sharps for safe disposal is also available for the community between 9 am and 3:30 pm Monday through Friday at the following locations:

St. Mary’s County Health Department

21580 Peabody St. in Leonardtown

301-475-4330

SMCHD Harm Reduction Program Satellite Office

46035 Signature Lane in Lexington Park

301-862-1680

This program is being offered by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Health Department.

This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. Please unwrap and remove packaging from all sharps prior to drop-off. For disposal of large quantities of medical sharps, please call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301-475-4330.

Household sharps such as needles, lancets, and syringes used for self-administration of insulin and similar medications must be disposed of properly to prevent public health risk. If not properly secured, discarded needles may expose your family, pets, and local sanitation workers or emergency responders to needle-stick injuries and potential infection. You can prevent injury, illness, and pollution by properly disposing of these materials.

For more information, click here or call the St. Mary’s County Health Department at 301-475-4330.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700