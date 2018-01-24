Discussion to Focus on Reducing Violence

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership, which is supported by MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, is helping publicize an upcoming National Issues Forum on Wednesday, Jan 27, 2018. The St. Mary’s County Library will host a National Issues Forum on Reducing Violence. It will be held at the Lexington Park Library branch from 2 to 4 pm Jan. 27 on the topic: How Should Our Community Reduce Violence?

Check out www.nifi.org to read the guide and prepare to discuss.

The forum, presented in partnership with Brad and Linda Gottfried, will offer citizens the opportunity to join together to deliberate, to make choices with others about ways to approach difficult issues, and to work toward creating reasoned public judgment.

The three Southern Maryland library systems in St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Charles counties will each hold a National Issues Forum on this topic.

The library is at 21677 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park, Maryland. Call 301-863-2550 for more information.

Registration is required. Register here.

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is a community-driven coalition of partners working together to improve health in St. Mary’s County.

The coalition mobilizes members through four action teams to address the priority health issues in St. Mary’s: Access to Care, Behavioral Health, Healthy Eating & Active Living, and Tobacco Free Living. Joining the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is free and all interested organizations and community members are welcome. Visit membership for more information. Sign up for the free HSMP Newsletter for updates from the action teams and local health improvement news.

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is seeking representation from local organizations, agencies, and individuals who are interested in supporting the mission and collaborative process.

Membership opportunities include:

Networking and collaboration with others committed to health improvement in St. Mary’s County

Participation in local efforts to make a difference in public health

Professional education and information

Public recognition of participation and support

Most importantly membership provides the opportunity to help build a healthier St. Mary’s providing the foundation for healthy community and economy. Joining the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is free.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit its Leader member page.