Dewey Receives Navy’s New Drone-Fighting Laser Weapon

Posted by Java Joe on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Dewey has a new weapon onboard. It’s called ODIN — Optical Dazzling Interdictor, Navy. It’s a “laser dazzler that can stymie enemy drones threatening surface ships,” reports Military.com. The capabilities and specifications of ODIN have been closely guarded, reports The Drive. The system was installed last year, but not announced until last week.

The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group has left its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk for its month-long integrated pre-deployment certification training in the Atlantic Ocean, reports Navy Times. While the Navy has had to respond to unexpected malfunctions, the latest move appears to be part of the Navy’s “dynamic force employment,” which aims to make the force more unpredictable, reports Business Insider.

Debris has been found in the fuel tanks of 70% of grounded Boeing 737 Max jets that have been inspected by the company, WTOP News reports. Inspectors found the debris in 35 of about 50 jets that had been inspected.

The US has yet to make a determination on whether to remain in the Open Skies arms control agreement, but DefSec Mark Esper is warning that America can’t continue to tolerate Russian noncompliance with the treaty, reports Defense News.

DoD wants tens of billions of dollars this year to maintain and modernize US nuclear capabilities, while at the same time checking in with personnel at the remote bases maintainers and operators call home, reports Military Times.

The US and the Taliban are on the verge of signing an historic agreement aimed at ending the war in Afghanistan, The Hill reports. But first comes the seven-day reduction in violence period that started Friday. This agreement is aimed at building confidence ahead of signing a broader peace agreement.

The top US commander the Middle East wants millions to buy more drones, surveillance, and force protection to cover the American troops in the region, while indicating he’s interested in building up an emerging logistics hub there, reports Breaking Defense. The request is more evidence that the military, despite promises to draw down in the Middle East, continues to build up capacity in the region.

The US Space Force is seeking $1B from Congress for several unfunded priorities in fiscal 2021, reports C4ISRNET, items that it didn’t include in its $15B budget request but would still like Congress to pay for.

Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger wants his leaders to identify the benefits and risks to giving new mothers a full year of maternity leave before requiring them to return to duty, reports Military.com.

President Donald Trump plans to make it possible for Department of Defense leadership to exempt certain federal employees from statutory requirements that allow them to collectively bargain for benefits with agency officials, reports Federal Times.

President Trump arrived in India on Monday for a 36-hour visit, reports The Washington Post. At a rally, Mr. Trump touted a $3B defense deal with India.

Henry Kyle Frese, 31, of Alexandria, VA, a former Defense Intelligence Agency analyst, pleaded guilty to willful transmission of top secret materials to the two journalists in 2018, reports Military Times. One of the two journalists was his then-girlfriend, who he lived with at the time. He is facing up to 10 years in federal prison.

Lyuyou Liao, 27, a Chinese national, appeared in court in Key West, FL, and pleaded guilty to using a cellphone to take photos in a restricted area of a Navy base in the Florida Keys, reports Navy Times. He is facing up to one year in prison.

A 14-day coronavirus quarantine is over for 90 evacuees at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX, reports Military Times.

For the second week, the number of flu deaths increased in Maryland, reports Patch.com. Many Americans express more concern about catching the flu over the new coronavirus, according to a new poll, and are moderately confident in the ability of US health officials to handle the emerging coronavirus.

