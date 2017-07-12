Design Work Earns Marketing Award

College of Southern Maryland Advancement Division employees received a Paragon Award from the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations for their design work.

The group designed CSM’s Fall 2016 Credit Course Listing, which won the gold award in the print-class schedule category in the annual competition. Team members included content developer/copywriter Amanda Lozano (CSM 2008 graduate), graphic designer Katie Reyes (CSM 2011 graduate), lead desktop publisher/production specialist Brenda Jones, and Director of Creative Services Lisa Jones, with images produced by the CSM photography team.

“Kudos to our extremely creative and talented team. They create and produce so many winning pieces that our students and prospects can relate to. Their work is so impressive,” CSM Vice President of Advancement Michelle Goodwin said.

NCMPR’s Paragon Awards recognize outstanding achievement in design and communication at community and technical colleges. It is the only national competition of its kind that honors excellence exclusively among marketing and PR professionals at two-year colleges.

This year’s competition drew nearly 1,800 entries from 247 colleges across North America. Nearly 90 marketing and PR professionals from around the country served as judges, selected by NCMPR members who volunteered as judging coordinators. Winners were announced earlier this year at NCMPR’s national conference in Charleston, South Carolina.

NCMPR is the only organization of its kind that exclusively represents marketing and public relations professionals at community and technical colleges.

To view the entry that won the Paragon Award, click here.

The marketing and community relations teams at the College of Southern Maryland also gained national recognition for excellence last year. CSM was honored for its efforts at the NCMPR District 1 conference held in Rhode Island in early November. The departments received two gold, six silver, and two bronze awards.

