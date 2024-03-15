Deputy Recruit Achieves US Citizenship

Mina Geric, a recruit at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, realized her long-held dream of becoming a US citizen when she took her oath of allegiance February 8 in Greenbelt.

Ms. Geric’s journey to citizenship began when she immigrated to the US with her family from Montenegro as a sophomore in high school. After completing her high school education, she earned an athletic scholarship at a D1 college in the western United States, where she pursued studies in psychology. Her academic pursuits later led her to obtain a diploma in business through NCC Education in the United Kingdom.

Becoming a naturalized citizen was always a pivotal part of Ms. Geric’s plan. Over five years, she worked toward meeting the eligibility requirements while striving to become a professional law enforcement officer. This ambition led her to join the sheriff’s office as a recruit in September 2023.

Residing in St. Mary’s County, Ms. Geric researched the sheriff’s office and said she found it an ideal fit for her aspirations.

“I read so many good things about how this agency takes care of its people and how the sheriff is supportive,” she said.

Reflecting on her experiences at the academy, Ms. Geric said, “The academy is a challenging and rewarding experience; it’s mentally, emotionally, and physically preparing me to serve my community. The level of support I have received from everyone, from the recruiter to the instructors, is something I’ve never experienced before; I know people want to help me and my fellow recruits succeed. Ultimately, I’d like to become a detective, and I feel there is a place for me in this agency.”

Sheriff Steve Hall expressed his support for Geric’s achievement.

“One of the most poignant parts for me about recruit Geric’s story is that she chose to become an American citizen; she raised her right hand and took that oath. I look forward to witnessing her raise her right hand, alongside her classmates, in April when she swears to serve her new country and protect the people in our county,” he said.

Ms. Geric and her classmates are on track to completing the police entrance-level training program at the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy in April 2024.