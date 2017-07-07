Deputies Recognized for School Safety Efforts

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, July 7, 2017 · Leave a Comment

St. Mary’s County Public Schools recognized the roles of law enforcement personnel in public schools at a ceremony in June, and deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were included in the honors. Awards, bestowed by school principals, Superintendent James Scott Smith, and Safety & Security Director Mike Wyant, were given to those who had helped with safety teams and daily maintenance of a safe environment.

“For every day of this school year, there has been at least one unsung hero,” Mr. Wyant said. “Law enforcement officers have helped make a difference in a child’s life, and the partnerships we continue to forge provide confidence in our systems.”

Sheriff Tim Cameron, pictured above, said partnering with the school system is a way to create a positive relationship between students and law enforcement.

Deputy Timothy Snyder of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was nominated as the Adopt-A-School Officer of the Year. He works at Lexington Park Elementary and George Washington Carver Elementary School. “Deputy Snyder grew up in Lexington Park and finds his life experiences a benefit in supporting the children in the community regardless of their age,” said Dr. Rebecaa Schou, principal of Lexington Park Elementary. “Deputy Snyder also finds time to support his community as a member of the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, providing care and comfort to families who are experiencing a medical emergency.”

“The Carver team wishes to express our utmost gratitude for the hard work Deputy Timothy Snyder has displayed in safeguarding the school, staff, and students,” Principal Deanna Mingo of George Washington Carver Elementary School said. “He has shown to the Carver community the highest professionalism in every interaction. Deputy Snyder’s concerted effort exceeds expectation.”

Three officers were nominated for School Resource Officers of the Year: Cpl. Andrew Holton at Chopticon High School, Cpl. Kristi Nelson at Great Mills High School, and Cpl. Gray Maloy at Leonardtown High School.

Cpl. Holton, who works at Chopticon High School and Margaret Brent Middle School was selected for School Resource Officer of the Year.

“Holton is always on time, always on duty, and always interacts with students with nothing but respect and support,” Mark Priner of Chopticon High School said. “Every interaction I have with him is marked by professionalism, respect and a steady focus on the task of ensuring that Chopticon is run as safely as possible.”

“He is firm, consistent, and holds students to high expectations,” Principal Janet Fowler of Margaret Brent Middle School said. “However, he also provides a safe outlet for students to confide in him. He models appropriate behavior for our young men and women, and his positive impact reaches beyond the walls of our building into our community.”

Sheriff Cameron, along with the men and women of the sheriff’s office, extends congratulations to every deputy who was nominated and received an award. The sheriff’s office also extends thanks the St. Mary’s County Board of Education, Superintendent Smith, St. Mary’s County public school staff, and the principals of the local schools for honoring the nominees and winners.

For more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700