Delozier Earns DARE Achievement Award

St. Mary’s County sheriff’s Cpl. Angela M. Delozier has received the Sam Walker Lifetime Achievement Award at the Maryland State DARE conference and in-service training.

Cpl. Delozier, a 13-year veteran of the sheriff’s office, has been a DARE instructor for the past decade and teaches new DARE instructors in Maryland and Virginia. She also has coordinated the Camp DARE program in St. Mary’s since 2009 and is responsible for overseeing finances, organizing special guests, securing sponsors, processing applications, and creating the itinerary for the program while managing junior and senior leaders.

Three schools — Leonardtown High School, James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center, and the Fairlead Academy — are assigned to Cpl. Delozier. She addresses priorities at the three schools while working with school administrators, ensuring a safe and secure learning environment for students. She also monitors social media sites where she has received valuable information that she has used to intervene proactively in conflicts and disruptive criminal activity.

Cpl. Delozier is not only praised for her excellent working relationship with the school staff but with the student body as well.

“Corporal Delozier is a pleasure to work with, and the dedication she displays to her division, agency, and citizens is commendable,” said Capt. Steven Hall, special operations division commander. “She takes great pride in her position as a school resource officer, and that is evident by her compassion for her students and desire to promote a positive image of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.”

Sgt. Michael Gray commented, “In addition to her roles as the school resource officer and Camp DARE coordinator, Delozier continues to spearhead several complex assignments including National Night Out. All of her projects are successful and continue to grow and become better each year.”

The Sam Walker Award is given to an officer nominated by his or her agency. Each nominated candidate has demonstrated a high degree of commitment to the DARE program in the candidate’s school, community, and state. The four to five nominations across the state that are received annually are reviewed by a panel consisting of former recipients of the award before a final selection is made.

