Delegation Secures Funds for Struggling Renters During Pandemic

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 · Leave a Comment

Maryland’s congressional delegation announces federal funding for renters and homeowners affected by COVID-19 health crisis.

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) and the entire state delegation, including US Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John P. Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Dr. Andy Harris, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie B. Raskin, and David Trone, announced $2,377,692 in federal funding for Maryland renters and homeowners struggling with the economic impact of COVID-19.

Funding comes from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development FY20 Comprehensive Housing Counseling Grants. It will support counseling services to help Marylanders improve their housing conditions and to resolve any issues with meeting rent or mortgage obligations.

“Maryland families continue to grapple with the economic fallout of this pandemic – especially the fear and stress that come with trying to meet rent or mortgage obligations,” the lawmakers said in a news release. “Our constituents are looking for a lifeline and, as a delegation, we want to ensure that the federal government delivers helpful resources during this challenging time.”

They continued: “Alongside robust support for new housing vouchers, expanded affordable housing capacity and time-sensitive financial support, Marylanders will now have the opportunity to connect with housing counselors to help them meet the challenges of this public health emergency.”

Awards went to several programs throughout Maryland including Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Maryland and Delaware in Columbia and Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee in Hughesville.

HUD’s Housing Counseling Program is authorized by Section 106 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968 (12 U.S.C. § 1701x) and Section 4 of the Department of Housing and Urban Development Act (42 USC § 3533) as amended by Title XIV of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (Dodd-Frank).

Follow Congressman Hoyer on Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, visit his Leader member page.