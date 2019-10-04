Cycling Without Age Program Comes to St. Mary’s

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, October 4, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Christina Allen of Park Hall, an heirloom farmer, book illustrator and two-year cancer survivor, is launching a Cycling Without Age program in St. Mary’s County, and she is looking for passengers.

Cycling Without Age is a social enterprise formed in 2012 in Denmark that offers recreational mobility to seniors in the form of volunteer-driven trishaws.

“When I saw the joy a short ride in a trishaw brought people, I knew it wanted to do it here in St. Mary’s County,” Ms. Allen said. “I’ll be taking seniors, disabled, Hospice residents, and those who don’t get outdoors, or who can’t bicycle anymore, for fresh air and companionship. All rides are always free. Are you or your parent, grandparent, less-abled family member, your organization, church, or senior facility interested in having me come by to help foster community, stories, and rosy cheeks?

“I need passengers to gain awareness for this first chapter in Maryland,” she said.

The later years of one’s life should not be without good memories. This is great for our mental well-being, Ms. Allen said.

Historic rides in Leonardtown Square will be offered each First Friday. Learn about the architecture and history of downtown Leonardtown. Tours start by the Arts Council Office.

Rides in the southern part of St. Mary’s County can be arranged for a day out, or a trip to stores for shopping, your local coffee shop, ice cream stop, or lunch place, or what interests you. The trishaw can seat two people. It can be with a caretaker (or family member) and an elderly person. Regular scheduled rides can be arranged.

Rides are slow, and designed for conversation, looking around, and quality time outdoors. The trishaw has a foot rest that goes to the ground for handicap access, seat belt, covered awning, all-weather blanket, and cushioned seat.

To contact Ms. Allen or to schedule a ride, email Christina@CyclingWithoutAge.com or call 301-247-3285.

To learn more about Lexington Park, visit the St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation’s Leader member page.

St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation

46940 South Shangri-La Drive, Suite 7

Lexington Park, MD 20653

301-863-7700