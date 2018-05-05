CSM’s Juwan Smith Named All American

College of Southern Maryland basketball player Juwan Smith of Lexington Park, pictured left during CSM’s Nov. 28 game, is being honored for his outstanding play with the Hawks this year. The sophomore starting point guard was named Second Team National Junior College Athletic Association Division II All American, Second Team All-Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference, and First Team NJCAA Region XX.

Mr. Smith graduated from St. Mary’s Ryken High School in Leonardtown and transferred to CSM this year from University of Mount Olive. His major is cybersecurity at CSM, and he is on track to graduate in May 2018.

“Juwan is a model student athlete,” said men’s basketball Head Coach Alan Hoyt. “He works hard in the classroom and on the court. His willingness to be coached and effort in all areas have led to his individual success and our team success.”

As the season began, Coach Hoyt saw that Mr. Smith would be a player to watch. The player lived up to those expectations, racking up impressive stats for the Hawks, with an average of 20.1 points per game, 4.1 rebounds per game, 82 steals, and 4.4 assists per game. He also sunk 98 three-pointers during the season.

Mr. Smith’s play was critical to the Hawks’ year, as he led the team back to the NJCAA National Tournament in Danville, Ill., and helped the Hawks to the team’s first national tournament game win at that tournament, Coach Hoyt said.

“The national tournament was a great experience, and the atmosphere was very inspiring,” Mr. Smith said. “I loved everything about nationals, all the way down to the milkshakes at Steak and Shake. Hopefully the guys can make their way back down to Danville next season, because there’s nothing like it.”

Mr. Smith has not yet decided what he will do after he graduates from CSM. It is likely, however, that more basketball is in his future. He already has half a dozen scholarship offers to play at four-year colleges.

