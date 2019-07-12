CSM Programs Encourage Kids to Soar

A Summer Flight Academy joins the many other programs offered at the College of Southern Maryland.

Kids’ and Teen College at CSM continues with its tradition of offering comprehensive, summer enrichment programs for children 6 to 17. CSM’s half-day or full-day programs allow kids and teens to design a summer experience specific to their interests, while assuring parents that their child is receiving memorable lessons with trusted instructors.

“Children and teens can explore cooking, coding and art, or choose to STEM forward with our virtual reality activities,” explained CSM Youth Program Coordinator Anthony Warrick. “This year we are thrilled to be introducing our CSM Flight Academy.”

The CSM’s new 2019 Summer Flight Academy offers a fun week of aviation classroom experiences (ACE) at its Leonardtown Campus with flight skills development, confidence building and teamwork in a flight simulation setting. The flight simulator flying will include: ground operations, takeoff and basics of flight, approaching an airport and landing, navigation and finding your way, loading and flying local area navigation missions, executing Inspired to Soar and Guardians of the Game missions, and Free Play in aircraft of your choice. Special reduced pricing is being made available to students thanks to grant funding from The Patuxent Partnership.

CSM 2019 Summer Flight Academy will be from 9 am to 4 pm July 15-18 and 22-25 (two sessions offered). Cost is $16 tuition and $64 in fees. Call 301-539-4760.

Some of the many new programs being offered this summer are Harry Potter: Hogwarts Express; Live to Dance; Battle Royale: Make Your First Fortnight Style Video Game; and the ABC’s of Ethical Hacking. Also new this summer and offered at the La Plata, Leonardtown, and Prince Frederick campuses is the Taste of Mexico – a cooking class for ages 10-13 that explores the traditions and culture of a fiesta-worthy menu of Mexican dishes and the techniques on how to prepare them.

Registration for CSM Kids’ and Teen College classes and programs can occur up until the week before the start of each program, however parents are encouraged to register children and teenagers as early as possible to guarantee a slot in the class. Before and after care is available.

For information about all available courses and to register for CSM’s Kids’ and Teen College, visit the college’s website.

To view a week-to-week schedule by campus, visit online here.

