CSM Jazz Ensemble Dec. 1 in Leonardtown

Posted by College of Southern Maryland on Saturday, November 29, 2014 · 1 Comment

Posted for College of Southern Maryland

Monday evening, Dec. 1, 2014, the College of Southern Maryland presents Solid Brass, the CSM Jazz Ensemble, at the Leonardtown Campus, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. If you miss the Leonardtown performance, Sold Brass plays again Dec. 6 at 8 pm at the La Plata Campus.

Solid Brass is directed by Randy Runyon and comprised of CSM students, local high school students, community members, and professional

musicians.

Tickets are $5 in advance, $7 day of even. For tickets or more information: bxoffc@csmd.edu, 301-934-7828, www.csmd.edu/Arts.

Solid Brass performs throughout the year at local events in Southern Maryland, at a fall concert at CSM’s La Plata Campus, and hosts a two-day jazz festival at the La Plata Campus each spring. Each year’s spring jazz festival features an internationally-known guest artist. The spring festival offers workshops for local public school jazz students and ends with a concert featuring Solid Brass and the guest artist.

CSM offers a variety of music ensembles for all who wish to experience the teamwork of ensemble performing. Membership in the ensembles ranges from students earning college credit or training for musical careers to community members participating for sheer enjoyment and enrichment. Beginning this season, CSM’s ensemble concert series will include concerts at the Leonardtown and Prince Frederick campuses. Ensembles also occasionally perform in the community and local schools in public outreach programs.